Free Webinar on Taxation of Short-Term Rentals August 29

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on August 29 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar on the taxation of short-term rentals.

This webinar will address the Tennessee tax application and responsibilities that apply to the individual parties and various scenarios involved with the rental of short-term vacation rental units. Register for the webinar here.

The August 29 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

