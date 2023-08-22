16th circuit commission announces nominees for Roldan circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

Submit Release
22 August 2023


KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 16 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the retirement of Judge Marco A. Roldan. The nominees are: 



Kyle S. Belew – partner in the Barnes Law Firm LLC in Kansas City; five votes in support.


Robert E.J. Gordon – partner in The Gordon Law Firm LLC in Lee’s Summit; five votes in support.


The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to serve as circuit judge for Division 16 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.


The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Phyllis Norman and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.



Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600


