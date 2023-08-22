16th circuit commission announces nominees for Roldan circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
22 August 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 16 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the retirement of Judge Marco A. Roldan. The nominees are:
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to serve as circuit judge for Division 16 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Phyllis Norman and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.
Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
(816) 889-3600