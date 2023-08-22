Submit Release
FTC Chair Khan Names Henry Liu as the Agency’s Bureau of Competition Director

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan has appointed Henry Liu to serve as Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition.

“I’m excited to have Henry at the helm of the Bureau of Competition,” said Chair Khan. “His experience and expertise will equip the Commission to continue tackling unfair methods of competition and protecting the American public from unlawful business practices.”

Liu joins the FTC from Covington & Burling, where he was a partner in the firm’s litigation and antitrust practices. He brings more than 14 years of experience litigating complex antitrust cases and has served as lead counsel in a variety of antitrust matters at the trial and appellate levels. Previously, Liu served as a law clerk to the Honorable R. Guy Cole, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. 

Liu earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Yale Law School, where he served on the Yale Law Journal.

The Commission vote approving the appointment of Liu was 3-0. 

