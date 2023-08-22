Free Oktoberfest Tickets for America's Heroes
Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest Dedicates Three of Its Nine Weekends to U.S. Military and First Responders with Free General Admission Tickets
We proudly salute all the brave men and women who serve our country and local communities. Prost!”BIG BEAR LAKE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest will dedicate three weekends to honor the brave men and women who serve in the U.S. Military and first responders with free tickets to the 53rd Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest. The three commemorative weekends are September 9-10, September 16-17 and November 4. This tribute honors anyone with an official badge or proper I.D., including active military, veterans, firefighters, law enforcement and frontline healthcare workers. The heroes’ immediate family members and/or significant others can join the fun for a discounted rate of $12 per guest (13 & up) and $5 for children (12 & under). America’s Heroes free general admission tickets ahd Heroes’ family registrations are now online. Guests that qualify for the free America’s Heroes general admission tickets / discounted family tickets should call 909-585-3000 or email info@bigbearevents.com to get the promo code for free tickets and family reservations.
— Monica Marini, managing director of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest
The Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest, rated Southern California’s #1 Oktoberfest, takes place high in the San Bernardino Mountains. American heroes and their families will enjoy a weekend of chicken dancing, singing, log sawing, stein holding and feasting in German tradition.
The 53rd Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest begins Saturday, September 9 and runs for nine consecutive weekends through Saturday, November 4, 2023. The weekend festivities take place at Big Bear Lake Convention Center, located at 42900 Big Bear Blvd. Event times are Saturdays 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sundays 12 noon to 6 p.m. and Fridays (October only) 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are on a first come, first served basis, and guests are strongly encouraged to reserve / purchase tickets online. Ticket options range from general admission, preferred seating options, Sunday Family-Fun Packages, and Über Bürgermeister Party Packs. Ticket prices for Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest vary per ticket type and per date. For complete details regarding tickets, pricing, and general information, log on to BigBearEvents.com, or call 909-585-3000.
