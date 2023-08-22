Loyal Source Government Services Ranks No. 2,268 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

For the 6th Time, Loyal Source Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2,268 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 243%

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed that Loyal Source Government Services , one of the nation’s leading workforce solutions providers, ranks No. 2,268 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



With over 5,000 global employees and growing, Loyal Source provides workforce solutions worldwide at more than 250 locations, specializing in programs for government healthcare, technical and support services, travel healthcare and engineering. Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies, all while maintaining a devotion to uplifting the local community and a positive company culture.

“At Loyal Source, we prioritize our people,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “We pride ourselves on developing and maintaining a team of passionate and dedicated individuals. It’s only because of our skilled team of professionals that we have been successful and will continue to provide exceptional solutions and exceed client expectations. Seeing our name on the Inc. 5,000 list for the sixth time is such an honor and it’s a true reflection of our motivation and drive as a company.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus on government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

