Capital Wealth Advisors Secures Seventh Consecutive Placement on Inc.5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Capital Wealth Advisors, an independent financial advisory firm, announces securing the No. 4,261 spot on Inc. 5000 for the 7th consecutive year.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Wealth Advisors, an independent financial advisory firm, proudly announces its achievement of securing the No. 4,261 spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the seventh consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 list, released annually by Inc. magazine, is a revered compilation of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Capital Wealth Advisors’ consistent and impressive ranking underscores its unyielding commitment and continuous contributions to the success of independent and entrepreneurial businesses.

For seven years running, Capital Wealth Advisors has maintained its presence on the Inc. 5000 list, an accomplishment that further solidifies its position as a leader in the financial advisory industry. The ranking offers data-driven insight into success stories that define the nation's economy, showcasing the resilience and innovation of companies that operate within its most dynamic segment.

"We are truly honored and excited to once again be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh consecutive year,” said Bill Beynon, president and CEO of Capital Wealth Advisors. “This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the entire Capital Wealth Advisors team and our commitment to delivering financial solutions to our clients. As we continue to navigate a dynamic and evolving landscape, this recognition fuels our determination to innovate and excel, ensuring that we remain a partner for families and entrepreneurs on their journey towards financial success."

Renowned household name brands like Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia have all earned their inaugural national recognition as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list. Capital Wealth Advisors proudly stands among these companies, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to delivering financial solutions and services to families and entrepreneurs.

Headquartered across strategic locations in Naples, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana, and both Charlotte and Cary, North Carolina, Capital Wealth Advisors boasts a team of over 50 professionals. With a staggering $2.1 billion² in assets under management, the firm empowers its clients with innovative wealth advisory and estate planning services tailored to their unique needs.

The 2023 Inc. 5000 class represents a cohort of companies that have exhibited remarkable revenue growth while successfully navigating a myriad of economic challenges, including inflationary pressure, escalating capital costs, and the persistent complexities of hiring. Among the top 500 companies on this year's list, the average median three-year revenue growth rate has reached an astonishing 2,238 percent. Notably, the collective efforts of the Inc. 5000 companies have contributed a substantial 1,187,266 jobs to the nation's economy over the past three years.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our seventh consecutive recognition on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list," said Samantha Nalbach, director of marketing at Capital Wealth Advisors. "Our enduring commitment to providing financial guidance and solutions has fueled our growth and sustained our position among the nation's fastest-growing private companies. We are honored to be part of this remarkable group of industry leaders."

As a values-driven firm, Capital Wealth Advisors strives to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and client-centricity. The company's success lies in its ability to understand each client's unique financial goals and craft tailored strategies to help them achieve long-term prosperity.

For more information about Capital Wealth Advisors and the comprehensive range of financial services they offer, please visit their website at www.CapitalWealthAdvisors.com. Contact Samantha Nalbach, director of marketing for Capital Wealth Advisors at (239) 434-7434 or sam.nalbach@capitalwealthadvisors.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Capital Wealth Advisors

Capital Wealth Advisors is an independent financial advisory firm serving families and entrepreneurs through wealth advisory and estate planning. Capital Wealth Advisors has $2.1 billion¹ in assets under management and clients in over 40 states.

Disclaimer

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC (“CWA”) is a SEC-registered investment advisor, doing business as Capital Wealth Advisors and blueharbor wealth advisors in FL, LA, and NC. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training. CWA’s ADV2A and Form CRS can be accessed at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer of solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Nothing herein should be interpreted as investment advice.

¹As of December 31, 2022, the total assets under management for CWA is approximately $2.17 billion.