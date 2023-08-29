Dymax to Showcase Light-Cure Solutions for Electric Vehicles at The Battery Show 2023
Featured: Materials to Help Improve the Performance & Reliability of EV Battery Management Systems
We look forward to engaging with industry professionals and sharing insights into how our solutions can drive the future of electric vehicle batteries.”TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Torrington, Connecticut – August 29, 2023... Dymax, a leading manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at The Battery Show 2023 in booth 2823. This premier event, being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, from September 12-14th, will feature the latest advancements in battery technology.
Dymax will feature its innovative light-curable materials engineered for high-tech EV batteries, emphasizing breakthroughs in battery bonding and PCB coating solutions. Show attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore products that offer exceptional advantages in terms of speed, efficiency, and performance to help optimize battery manufacturing processes.
The company's next-generation light-cure solutions, designed to protect critical electric vehicle BMS components from extreme environments, corrosion, and chemicals, will particularly interest engineers. Materials include adhesives for the structural bonding of EV battery cells and dual-cure conformal coatings for protecting sensitive PCB circuitry in EV charging stations. These products help improve and extend the life of electric vehicle batteries and increase their responsiveness and dependability.
Technical experts will be on hand to discuss customers' unique applications and how Dymax products offer rapid cure times, ensuring reduced production cycle times and increased throughput, all without compromising quality.
"We are excited to present our newest light-cure solutions to visitors," said Dayu Chou, Director of Business Development – Electronics, Global at Dymax. "Our innovative materials offer EV battery manufacturers a competitive edge by streamlining their assembly processes while delivering exceptional performance and reliability."
The company is committed to developing technology solutions to address the evolving needs of the electric vehicle sector and meeting manufacturers' demands in this rapidly growing market.
About Dymax
Dymax develops innovative light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical devices; and consumer and automotive electronics.
For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.
