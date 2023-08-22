Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,135 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Lynx Air launches inaugural flight from Toronto to Los Angeles

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, August 24 Lynx Air will launch its inaugural flight to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ); marking the start of a significant expansion in Toronto, building on exponential growth over the last year.

Media are invited to capture this significant milestone by attending a pre-flight ceremony at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

WHEN: Thursday, August 24

2 pm, local time

WHERE: Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) - Terminal 1 (Lounge 15, beside the US check-in counters).

PARKING: Parking information can be found here.

WHO: Speaking opportunity and ribbon cutting by:

Merren McArthur, Chief Executive Officer, Lynx Air

and

Julien Carron, Associate Director, Air Carrier Service Development, GTAA

Media will have the opportunity to interview spokespeople regarding Lynx Air’s milestone flight and ongoing business development plans for the brand.

CONTACT:

Laryssa Waler
GT&Co for Lynx Air
647-282-2611
Laryssa.waler@gtandcompany.ca

Brittany Philpott
Lynx Air Marketing
403-648-2800 ext. 2097
Brittany.philpott@lynxair.com

To learn more about Lynx Air, visit FlyLynx.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Media Advisory: Lynx Air launches inaugural flight from Toronto to Los Angeles

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more