Media Advisory: Lynx Air launches inaugural flight from Toronto to Los Angeles
TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, August 24 Lynx Air will launch its inaugural flight to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ); marking the start of a significant expansion in Toronto, building on exponential growth over the last year.
Media are invited to capture this significant milestone by attending a pre-flight ceremony at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.
WHEN: Thursday, August 24
2 pm, local time
WHERE: Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) - Terminal 1 (Lounge 15, beside the US check-in counters).
WHO: Speaking opportunity and ribbon cutting by:
Merren McArthur, Chief Executive Officer, Lynx Air
and
Julien Carron, Associate Director, Air Carrier Service Development, GTAA
Media will have the opportunity to interview spokespeople regarding Lynx Air’s milestone flight and ongoing business development plans for the brand.
CONTACT:
Laryssa Waler
GT&Co for Lynx Air
647-282-2611
Laryssa.waler@gtandcompany.ca
Brittany Philpott
Lynx Air Marketing
403-648-2800 ext. 2097
Brittany.philpott@lynxair.com
To learn more about Lynx Air, visit FlyLynx.com.