Unveiling the Future of Femme: Dr. Mark X. Lowney's Hosts Exclusive Event On Redefining Age Management
This event will focus on the latest antiaging technologies for modern women and frankly, will be a game changer in women's age management.”FALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at StudioEros in Fall River, MA, medical expert, Dr. Mark X. Lowney, will host an extraordinary event that promises to reshape the landscape of age management.
Dubbed "The Future of Femme: A High-Tech Approach to Skin, Weight, and Hormone Optimization," this event brings together modern advancements, scientific insights, and personalized care under one roof. Dr. Lowney, along with his dedicated team at StudioEros, will unveil the latest developments in skin rejuvenation, weight management, and hormone optimization.
Dr. Mark X. Lowney and his team are poised to share invaluable insights into innovative approaches that could reshape beauty and well-being. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the possibilities within high-tech solutions during these engaging presentations.
This event also celebrates collaboration as StudioEros and Lip Bunny MedSpa join forces. This partnership of industry leaders offers an array of services that cater to diverse needs.
With exclusive pricing for select services, everyone will have a unique opportunity to explore the forefront of age management. Plus, each guest is automatically entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $500 grand prize, which is a curated collection of premium experiences that enhance the essence of self-care. Guests will receive complimentary Visia face scans for insights into skin health and sample sessions on the Emsella chair, offering a glimpse of the innovative pelvic floor workout.
Lite refreshments and drinks will be served.
Dr. Mark X. Lowney, has received the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation, demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. He is AKA as the Real Dr. Feel Good and is the first and only physician in New England who is double board certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Lowney is a diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and a Fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is the Founder and Medical Director of StudioEros, which is located at 484 Highland Avenue in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Dr. Lowney strives to enhance his patients’ quality of life by providing individualized care for optimal results.
Since 2003, Dr. Lowney has trained with world-famous cosmetic and cosmetic surgeons including Dr. Angelo Cuzalina, past President of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and American Board of Cosmetic Surgery; Dr. Ted Eisenberg, inventor of the Staple First Mastopexy technique; Dr. Adam Ostrzenski. Professor of the Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Gynecology; Dr. Bruce Katz, pioneer of SmartLipo liposuction, Dr. John Millard, pioneer of Vaser LipoSelection; Dr. Ralph Zipper, President and Founder of The American Board of Aesthetic Gynecology and inventor of the GynePulse Incision less Vaginal Rejuvenation technique, and Dr. Marco Pelosi, founder of The International Society of Cosmetogynecology. Dr Lowney has also trained with Dr. Charles Runels, the founder of the “O-Shot” and “Vampire Face Lift” using platelet-rich plasma, and is one of the first surgeons to combine the O-Shot with FemiLift Vaginal Rejuvenation to alleviate stress urinary incontinence and improve female sexual function.
StudioEros is a hub of modern aesthetic solutions, offering a range of services that blend science, technology, and personalized attention. StudioEros is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals through advanced treatments.
Lip Bunny MedSpa is known for its sophisticated approach to beauty. Their array of services caters to diverse preferences, enhancing natural beauty with a touch of elegance and care.
