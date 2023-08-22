President Võ Văn Thưởng welcomes Chief Justice of Lao supreme court

VIETNAM, August 22 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng received visiting Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Laos Viengthong Siphandon in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Siphandon highlighted the close cooperation between the supreme courts of Laos and Việt Nam and informed her host about the outcomes of her talks with Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyễn Hoà Bình earlier the same day.

The two sides discussed cooperation orientations and agreed to uphold the fine traditions of their countries’ special relationship, which has been nurtured by generations of leaders, she went on.

She stressed that the assistance and coordination from the supreme court of Vietnam formed an important source of support for the Lao side to fulfil its duties.

Highly valuing the talks’ outcomes, President Thưởng said the Việt Nam-Laos special relationship was a priceless common asset both countries would need to maintain and promote. Therefore, it was necessary to keep frequent mutual visits and experience sharing between their agencies and localities so as to help each party better perform its tasks and contribute more to bilateral ties.

He applauded the cooperation results of the countries’ court sectors, affirming that Việt Nam was delighted at the Lao people’s achievements in economic development, defence and security, and also sympathised with the difficulties they are facing.

The host called on both sides to stay united to surmount difficulties and fulfil their duties. He attributed the attainments of the Việt Nam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation partly to the substantial contributions by the two court sectors’ cooperation.

Thưởng welcomed the two court sectors’ enhancement of ties in multiple aspects, especially the signing of cooperation deals among five people’s courts of the countries’ non-border localities, which he said would strongly and effectively foster their partnerships in the time to come. — VNS