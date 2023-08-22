Agustin Pizá to Headline Luxury Ateliers Extraordinary Event
I am thrilled to participate in this special afternoon dedicated to the distinguished members of Luxury Ateliers “Luxury Brands Club."”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pizá Golf, internationally recognized as one of the most innovative golf course design firms, is proud to announce that company Founder and President, Agustin (Augie) Pizá, has been selected to speak at the Luxury Ateliers “Luxury Brands Club” yachting event. The highly curated members experience will be held on a private yacht and will cruise the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos, Mexico on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Luxury Ateliers “Luxury Brands Club” is the gateway for the creation of alliances, events, and promotion of the brands within the luxury market of Mexico. This high-profile community appreciates and recognizes the value of the luxury market in Mexico. “I am thrilled to participate in this special afternoon dedicated to the distinguished members of Luxury Ateliers “Luxury Brands Club,” said Agustin. “This sophisticated group of people will understand our innovative and signature golf course concepts designed for the luxury market.”
Pizá will introduce his highly acclaimed, innovative, multipurpose golf course concepts. In addition, he will share his Wellness Golf™ project located at the five-star Chablé Resort and his signature golf lounge project The Pit developed on the grounds of a private estate to the Luxury Ateliers “Luxury Brands Club.”
“I am looking forward to introducing these innovative golf concepts and projects to this elevated group of people. I know many will want to travel to luxurious lush Mayan Forest to experience Wellness Golf or some may want to build their own golf lounge,” added Pizá.
Please find the following Chablé - Piza Golf link for more information on Wellness Golf at the Chable Resort, and The Pit - Piza Golf link for more information on the private Golf Lounge.
“I want to thank Luxury Ateliers “Luxury Brands Club” for inviting me to what I am sure will be a world-class experience,” added Pizá.
For more information on Luxury Ateliers "Luxury Brands Club," please visit www.luxuryateliers.com or contact Founder Alexis Head, Alexis@luxuryateliers.com.
About Pizá Golf Founder – Arch. Agustin Pizá, MSc:
Award-winning architect Agustin Pizá has earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from ITESM and a Master’s Degree in Golf Course Architecture from the Edinburgh University in Scotland. He is a proud member of both the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) and the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA).
Pizá, recognized with many international accolades, has garnered a reputation for “Re-defining Golf Facilities” with his unique design concepts – Wellness Golf®, Multi-purpose Golf, and Butterfly Golf. He was recognized by Forbes Magazine twice as one of the top one hundred inventive minds from Mexico. Golf Inc. Magazine featured him in 2022 as one of the TOP nine innovators in the golf industry and recently, was included as one of the Top-Five 2023 Visionaries of the Year, alongside his partner Brandel Chamblee. Sport Illustrated included Pizá in their top four golf course architects to watch. He is the Director of the First Tee in Mexico.
For 25 years, Pizá has worked on world class golf developments. His designs are known for delivering quality, aesthetic, and strategic golf courses. He and his design team have worked and have been involved in more than seventy projects on three continents.
Pizá Golf has design studios in San Diego, CA. and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
For more information on Pizá Golf, please visit the company website: www.pizagolf.com
