FRHC NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Freedom Holding Corp.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Freedom Holding Corp. ("Freedom Holding") (NASDAQ: FRHC) violated federal securities laws.



CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Freedom Holding is the subject of a report issued by Hindenburg Research on August 15, 2023. The report highlights "red flags" at the Company "including evidence that Freedom (i) brazenly skirts sanctions (ii) shows hallmark signs of fake revenue (iii) commingles customer funds then gambles assets in highly levered, illiquid, risky market bets (iv) and displays signs of market manipulation in both its investments and its publicly traded shares." Based on this news, shares of Freedom Holding fell by more than 5.5% in intraday trading on the same day.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of FRHC investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/freedom-holding-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=44205&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com