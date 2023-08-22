NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: Aug. 17, 2023

Statewide assessment results show student achievement reaches all-time high

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released today the results from the 2022-23 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), which show student achievement reaching an all-time high in mathematics, English Language Arts (ELA), science and U.S. History.

Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced is 52.6% in mathematics, 46.7% in ELA, 59.4% in science and 71.4% in U.S. History.

The 2022-23 assessment results show student achievement has resumed the pre-pandemic momentum from 2016 to 2019, during which the percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced increased 1.8% to 5.6% annually in ELA and mathematics. Student achievement in Mississippi and nationally dropped in 2021 due to the pandemic, though Mississippi students mostly rebounded by 2022.

Percentage of Mississippi Students Scoring Proficient or Advanced

Subject 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Change since 2022 Mathematics

Proficient or Advanced 47.4% No testing due to COVID-19 35.1% 47.3% 52.6% +5.3% English Language Arts (ELA)

Proficient or Advanced 41.6% 34.9% 42.2% 46.7% +4.5% Science

Proficient or Advanced 55.3% 50.0% 55.9% 59.4% +3.5% U.S. History Proficient or Advanced 55.5% 47.0%* 69.3% 71.4% +2.1%

*New version of U.S. History test implemented.

“Mississippi students have continued to prove they can achieve at higher and higher levels,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “I am proud of what our students have accomplished and credit teachers and school leaders statewide for maintaining high standards and dedicating themselves to helping students reach, and exceed, their goals.”

Since 2020, school districts and the state have invested federal pandemic-relief funds in programs and services to overcome pandemic disruptions and accelerate student learning. The additional funds enabled districts to pay for extended learning days, tutorial services and intensive interventions, among other supports. State investments include the Mississippi Connects digital learning initiative, which provided all students with a computer device, and services including on-demand tutoring, high-quality digital curriculum subscriptions and digital learning coaches for teachers.

MAAP measures students’ progress toward academic goals that equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in college and the workforce. Mississippi teachers helped develop MAAP tests, which align with the learning goals for Mississippi classrooms. MAAP measures student performance in ELA and mathematics in grades 3-8, science in grades 5 and 8, and in high school English II, Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History.

MAAP results make up a large portion of the A-F accountability grades schools and districts earn annually. Accountability grades for the 2022-23 school year will be released at the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting on Sept. 28.

Mississippi is increasingly recognized as a national leader in education because students have made faster progress than nearly every other state. Several factors contributed to the steady rise in student achievement including the implementation of higher academic standards and statewide support to teachers to help students reach higher standards. Other factors include the effective implementation of several education reform laws and policies that developed or strengthened early childhood education, literacy instruction, school and district accountability, and advanced learning opportunities for high school students.

Since 2013, Mississippi’s national Quality Counts ranking for K-12 achievement improved from 50th to 35th, and the state’s overall education grade improved from F to C- (nation’s grade is C).

View MAAP Results Executive Summary and District- and School-level Results Report: mdek12.org/OPR/Reporting/Assessment/2022-23 .

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

