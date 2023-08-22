Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,165 in the last 365 days.

FDLE Jacksonville crime lab supervisor recognized as Member of the Year

 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. –FDLE Crime Laboratory Analyst Supervisor Marcella “Marcie” Scott was recognized as FDLE’s Jessie B. Dobson, Jr. Distinguished Member of the Year during FDLE’s Annual Awards ceremony. Scott spearheaded Florida’s Sexual Assault Kit Tracking Program.
 
FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Survivors of sexual assault already face tremendous challenges.  Information about their sexual assault kit should not be one of them. For decades to come, Marcie’s work will give survivors the peace of mind knowing their kit is being processed and where it is in that process.”
 
FDLE Director of Forensic Services Jason Bundy said, “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award.  Marcie trained hundreds of people including law enforcement, lab and medical personnel to ensure sexual assault kit tracking is successful in Florida. The program Marcie implemented is a role model for other states.  We are very proud of Marcie.”
 
After serving as a Biology Section supervisor for over 20 years, Scott was selected as the Florida Sexual Assault Kit (SAK) Tracking Program administrator in October 2021 to implement the statewide database allowing survivors of sexual assault to track the location, processing status, and storage of each SAK throughout the entire criminal justice process.
 
Her comprehensive outreach effort included contacting every law enforcement agency, medical facility, crime laboratory, rape crisis center, and Child Protection Team in the state. Scott conducted trainings and worked to pilot the program in three phases.  Sexual assault kit tracking was available statewide in April 2023, two months ahead of the July 1 deadline.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

FDLE Jacksonville crime lab supervisor recognized as Member of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more