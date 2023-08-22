FDLE Jacksonville crime lab supervisor recognized as Member of the Year



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. –FDLE Crime Laboratory Analyst Supervisor Marcella “Marcie” Scott was recognized as FDLE’s Jessie B. Dobson, Jr. Distinguished Member of the Year during FDLE’s Annual Awards ceremony. Scott spearheaded Florida’s Sexual Assault Kit Tracking Program.



FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Survivors of sexual assault already face tremendous challenges. Information about their sexual assault kit should not be one of them. For decades to come, Marcie’s work will give survivors the peace of mind knowing their kit is being processed and where it is in that process.”



FDLE Director of Forensic Services Jason Bundy said, “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award. Marcie trained hundreds of people including law enforcement, lab and medical personnel to ensure sexual assault kit tracking is successful in Florida. The program Marcie implemented is a role model for other states. We are very proud of Marcie.”



After serving as a Biology Section supervisor for over 20 years, Scott was selected as the Florida Sexual Assault Kit (SAK) Tracking Program administrator in October 2021 to implement the statewide database allowing survivors of sexual assault to track the location, processing status, and storage of each SAK throughout the entire criminal justice process.



Her comprehensive outreach effort included contacting every law enforcement agency, medical facility, crime laboratory, rape crisis center, and Child Protection Team in the state. Scott conducted trainings and worked to pilot the program in three phases. Sexual assault kit tracking was available statewide in April 2023, two months ahead of the July 1 deadline.



