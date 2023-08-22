SE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 19, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Sea Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: April 23, 2022 to May 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 19, 2023

Sea Limited NEWS - SE NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Sea Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sea overstated its ability to manage the growth of its user base and loan book while enhancing its profitability; (ii) Sea’s expansion to a broader user base and growing loan book rendered the Company significantly more vulnerable to higher credit losses; (iii) as a result, the Company was likely to book a significant increase in loan loss reserves; (iv) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Sea’s earnings; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

