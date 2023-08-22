Future Capital and TLG Advisors Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Financial Advisors

CHATTANOOGA, TN & LITTLETON, CO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Capital, a tech-enabled registered investment advisor, and TLG Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisor, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership, launching in Q3 2023. This collaboration promises to bolster the services of TLG Advisors by helping them provide enhanced services to participants to encourage better retirement outcomes. Additionally, Future Capital enables advisors to seamlessly manage their existing wealth clients' held-away 401(k) assets, with or without a relationship with the plan sponsor or plan provider.

Jay Jumper, Founder and CEO of Future Capital, commented on the collaboration, "Our partnership with TLG Advisors is a decisive move to empower advisors to compete and win at the convergence of wealth and retirement. We’re proud to equip advisors with the data, insights, and tools to create new growth opportunities by providing exceptional service to current and prospective clients."

Recognized for its proactive and cooperative approach, TLG Advisors fosters growth-focused, positive relationships with its advisors. This new partnership further demonstrates their dedication to bringing flexibility and efficiency that enables advisors to offer comprehensive, compliant, and efficient service to clients.

Benjamin Tiller, Director of Advisory Services at TLG Advisors noted, "Our mission has always been to stand alongside our advisors, ensuring they have the resources, support, and freedom to serve their clients best. Partnering with Future Capital means bringing another robust, tech-forward solution to our advisors, enhancing their ability to manage assets both in- and out-of-plan."

The partnership highlights the shared vision of both companies: leveraging technology to facilitate the growth of advisors and provide superior service to clients. The solution will roll out in the coming weeks, and Future Capital will be at The Leaders Group’s Straight Talk Annual Conference, taking place from October 10-12 in San Diego, CA. We hope to meet you at the conference.

Both firms anticipate a longstanding collaboration that will continuously empower advisors, fostering growth and efficiency in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

About Future Capital

Future Capital is an industry-leading WealthTech firm with a superior 20-year track record. Our unwavering commitment lies in empowering individuals with advanced digital tools, customized 401(k) managed account solutions, and essential personalized guidance, enabling them to make well-informed decisions regarding their retirement assets. With a comprehensive range of retirement solutions, we serve as a trusted partner for stakeholders across the retirement value chain, from broker-dealers, large RIAs, and recordkeepers, to advisors, plan sponsors, and plan participants. For more information about our industry-leading solutions, please visit FutureCapital.com.

About TLG Advisors, Inc.

Services for Financial Advisors

TLG Advisors, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment advisor offering a platform for all types of financial advisors. With access to several third-party asset managers, custodian relationships, and fee-based solutions, we strive to provide the flexibility advisors demand.

We equip our financial advisors with the tools and resources they need to be successful.

Fee-for-Service

Asset Management

Financial Planning

Fee-Based Insurance

For more information, please visit tlgadvisors.net.

Monica Tall The Leaders Group 720-726-3058 monica.tall@leadersgroup.net