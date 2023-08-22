Đồng Nai’s industrial parks lure nearly US$780 million in FDI

VIETNAM, August 22 - HÀ NỘI — Close to US$780 million in FDI and over VNĐ2.2 trillion ($91.8 million) in domestic capital have so far been poured into industrial parks (IP) in the southern province of Đồng Nai since the beginning of the year.

The figures were unveiled at a recent meeting between the provincial People’s Committee and investors in the local IP infrastructure.

Taking into account the investors’ comments on the slow land clearance work, weak transport connection, and high land leasing costs, among others, authorities of the major industrial hub in the South tasked relevant sectors and localities with effectively tackling these problems in the time to come.

According to the approved plan, Đồng Nai has 40 IPs with an area of about 19,000ha. It is now home to 32 IPs that are already in operation, with an occupancy rate of over 85 per cent. The remaining IPs are yet to be built due to obstacles regarding investment procedures, rubber plantation and forest land processing, auction and bidding, and zone planning. — VNS