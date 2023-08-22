Progyny Celebrates More Than 30,000 Amazonians Supported on Their Family Building Journeys

Amazon’s comprehensive family building benefit offered through Progyny to be recognized at RESOLVE’s Night of Hope Gala

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, today announced their nearly five-year partnership with Amazon has reached a milestone number of more than 30,000 individuals and families being supported on their family building journeys. Since 2019, Amazon has partnered with Progyny to deliver groundbreaking fertility and family building benefits that support their employees across the country. This milestone celebrates the success of their partnership and demonstrates the opportunity for other industry-leading employers to embrace comprehensive benefits that support all employees on their unique family building journeys.



“Now more than ever, employees are looking to their employers for support in all areas of their lives,” said Lian Neeman, Amazon’s global director of benefits. “By offering our U.S. employees and their partners proven, personalized care through Progyny, we reduce anxiety around what can be a confusing and stressful process. We’re excited that so many employees have used and loved our family building benefit.”

When Amazon and Progyny initially partnered in 2019, the concept of fertility benefits was rarely discussed by corporations of any size, and the idea of an employee talking about their family building journey at work remained taboo. Understanding the complexity of the U.S. healthcare system and the challenges of supporting an employer of its size and scale, Amazon tapped Progyny to create a fertility and family building benefit that would meet the diverse needs of Amazon employees across the U.S. Progyny is honored to be Amazon’s continued partner.

“Working with Amazon’s benefits team to deliver a fertility and family building solution that has resulted in new Amazon babies being born every day is nothing short of incredible,” said Pete Anevski, Progyny’s Chief Executive Officer. “Amazon is a prime example of what can be accomplished when a leading employer decides to thoughtfully fill the care gaps left by the U.S. healthcare system and support employees’ dreams of family.”

"Amazon's family building benefits gave me and my wife our beautiful children, and we couldn't be happier," said Phyllis, an operations area manager. "Thanks to our Amazon benefit offering with Progyny, we were able to conceive our babies through an amazing process called reciprocal in vitro fertilization."

In honor of Amazon’s commitment to helping employees on their paths to parenthood through Progyny’s innovative solution, it is being presented with the Hope Award for Access at RESOLVE’s annual Night of Hope Gala on November 6, 2023. RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association honors individuals, organizations, and companies who have performed outstanding work for the family building community. Previous honorees of the Hope Award for Access include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, LinkedIn, and Cadence Design Systems.

“RESOLVE is thrilled to honor Amazon with this year’s Hope Award for Access,” said Barbara Collura, President and CEO of RESOLVE. “Every year, it’s important we honor an employer whose benefits are inclusive to all their employees and offers as much assistance as possible. Access to care continues to be a struggle for too many and we look to employers, like Amazon, to help remove barriers to building a family through their employer benefits programs.”

U.S.-based, eligible Amazon employees can gain access to the Progyny benefit. This benefit is accessible to anyone regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, or relationship status, and provides comprehensive coverage for fertility services including IUI, IVF, fertility preservation, advanced diagnostics, genetic testing, fertility medication, and all the services necessary to have a healthy pregnancy and baby. Each patient also has convenient access to over 950 of the nation’s most sought-after fertility specialists so they can choose a physician who best meets their needs as well as concierge support from a dedicated fertility coach to ease the stress and anxiety common to fertility treatment and family building journeys.

For employers looking to learn more about Progyny’s proven fertility and family building solution, as well as its full suite of services – from preconception to menopause – visit www.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

