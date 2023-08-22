RBC announces $100,000 donation to support Maui wildfire relief efforts

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced today that it is donating $100,000 to assist with relief efforts following the devastating wildfires in Maui. The donation includes contributions from City National Bank, the RBC Foundation USA (funded by RBC Capital Markets and RBC Wealth Management) and Royal Bank of Canada.



The donation comprises:

$50,000 to the American Red Cross Hawaii Wildfires Fund

$50,000 to the Maui Strong Fund/Hawaii Community Foundation

Speaking on behalf of the bank, City National Bank CEO Kelly Coffey said: “Our hearts go out to all the victims of the wildfires in Maui. We are committed to helping with the recovery efforts by partnering with the American Red Cross and the Maui Strong Fund, to support both short-term relief and long-term rebuilding efforts.”

RBC has 257 locations and 15,100+ employees across the U.S., and it is committed to supporting its clients and communities throughout the region.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About City National

With $95.4 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 69 branches, including 21 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $94.5 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

For more information, please contact:

media@cnb.com