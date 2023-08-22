Submit Release
Judge Venhuizen investiture set for Sept. 26th

An investiture ceremony for Northeast Central Judicial District Judge Kristi Venhuizen will be held Tuesday, September 26th at 2:00 P.M. in Courtroom 303 at the Grand Forks County Courthouse in Grand Forks.

Download  the investiture invitation.

