Carahsoft and Solution Partners Exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas, September 5-7, 2023

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by several of its technology partners at the Commercial UAV Expo at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 5-7 in booth #1009. The Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Expo is the leading international tradeshow and conference with a dedicated focus on the integration and operation of commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

The event presents keynote and panel sessions from Government and industry thought leaders, live outdoor demos and numerous networking opportunities. Topics encompass the practical, exponential benefits of drones, how organizations can scale UAS operations, the critical human-technology connection and how the advancements of AI will impact the future of UAS. With more than 200 exhibitors from 75 countries and an estimated 4,000 professionals in attendance, the Commercial UAV Expo provides participants with actionable insight and access to best-in-class solutions to meet their mission needs.

Drone innovators, regulators, service providers and end-users will address various themes including:

Latest pressing cross-market updates

Ways UAVs measurably improve work in each sector

Methods end-users can use to create a scalable framework

Strategies for strengthening public awareness and trust

Recent technology developments’ impact on organizations

And more…

WHEN:

Tuesday-Thursday, September 5-7, 2023

WHERE:

Caesars Forum

3911 S Koval Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

WHO:

Carahsoft and its partners will showcase a variety of Autonomy and Robotics Technology solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #1009 and the vendor partners highlighted below. Attendees can learn more about each of these solution providers, access relevant resources, chat with company representatives and learn about procurement of solutions through Carahsoft’s vendors and reseller network.

Partners Demoing in Carahsoft Booth #1009:

Wednesday, Sept. 6

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



Thursday, Sept. 7

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



• Airgility • Auterion • Auterion • Xeo Air • Elsight



Partner Spotlight:

Airgility: Intelligent & Autonomous Aerial Robots

Airgility encompasses various drone and robotic autonomous solutions to meet the diverse needs of Government agencies including aerial surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence gathering for enhanced situational awareness. With robust data analytics and AI capabilities, Airgility enables Government entities to make data-driven decisions, respond swiftly to emergencies and efficiently execute critical missions.

Auterion: Unifying a Workforce of Autonomous Robots

Auterion offers a comprehensive suite of technologies and services with advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) capabilities for surveillance, disaster response, infrastructure inspection and environmental monitoring. These solutions integrate Auterion's drone operating system, mission planning software and data analytics tools, delivering tools for Government entities to enhance situational awareness, optimize resource allocation and streamline critical operations.

Elsight: BVLOS Connectivity for Unmanned Systems on Air and Land

Elsight provides Government-tailored communication and data connectivity solutions for defense, law enforcement and emergency response. With a strong focus on security, reliability and real-time performance, Elsight's solutions enable seamless and encrypted communication between field personnel, command centers and remote locations ensuring uninterrupted data transmission and situational awareness even in challenging environments.

Xeo Air: Drone Services & Data Analytics for Infrastructure & Environmental Observation

Xeo Air delivers end-to-end drone services with FAA certified drone pilots, deep data analytics via object recognition/computer vision and autonomous drone equipment to meet customers' needs in inspection and mapping of critical infrastructure, catastrophe, climate and more.

Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners at the Expo:

• DraganFly (#1122) • Inspired Flight (#709)



Partner Spotlight:

DraganFly: UAV & Drone Hardware, Software, Sensors & Services

Draganfly solutions for aerial intelligence, public safety and data analytics, empower Government agencies to enhance their capabilities in various critical areas. Its advanced drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology enables real-time surveillance, data gathering and situational awareness, ensuring more effective responses to emergencies, security challenges and disaster management.

Inspired Flight: A Blue UAS Approved Manufacturer

Inspired Flight Solutions specializes in advanced drone solutions with enhanced aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Powered by the latest AI and remote sensing technologies, Inspired Flight Solutions empowers Government entities to efficiently and securely monitor critical infrastructure, execute search and rescue missions and undertake environmental monitoring, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and public safety.

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENT:

Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft and P3 Tech Consulting’s after-hours networking reception from 7 – 9 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Carnaval Court at Harrah’s. Register here.

Carnaval Court at Harrah’s

3475 Las Vegas Blvd S

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference details and registration can be found on the Commercial UAV Expo website. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, visit Carahsoft’s Commercial UAV Expo event page or contact Samantha Hermes at (703) 230-7416 or Samantha.Hermes@Carahsoft.com.

