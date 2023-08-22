Veterinary Eye Institute Opens in Gainesville, FL, Providing Advanced, Specialty Ophthalmology Care for Pets

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Eye Institute (VEI) in Gainesville, FL, is now open to pets, their loving families, and the veterinary community in Gainesville and the broader Central Florida area. Drs. William Berkowski and Brendan Mangan, Board-certified Veterinary Ophthalmologists, deliver expert, compassionate care with a collaborative team of exceptional caregivers.



“We are committed to making the world a visually clear and comfortable place for pets,” said Dr. Jon Warren, President, Veterinary Eye Institute. “Opening the Gainesville location allows us to better meet the needs of more pets experiencing unclear, uncomfortable, and/or painful vision.”

VEI Gainesville is located at 6121 NW 1st Place, Gainesville, FL 32607. Drs. Berkowski and Mangan are available for specialty ophthalmic care by appointment, Monday – Thursday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Pet owners and area veterinarians can call 352.618.2020 with questions or to make an appointment (refer a patient) during normal business hours.

About Veterinary Eye Institute:

Veterinary Eye Institute (VEI) is the leading veterinarian owned and led network of stand-alone ophthalmology practices on a mission to make the world a visually clear and comfortable place for pets, offering complete medical and surgical eye care for cats, dogs, horses, small mammals, and exotic pets.

VEI was founded in 2012 by John Warren, DVM, DACVO®, starting out by leasing two exam rooms within the Emergency Animal Clinic of Collin County (EACC), a veterinarian owned emergency clinic located in Plano, TX. Working collaboratively with the large referring veterinary community, VEI’s clients and patients quickly outgrew the space at the EACC. In 2016, VEI opened a state-of-the-art facility designed with patient and client care and comfort in mind. VEI flourished and grew into a multi-location specialty eye clinic in 2018. Today, VEI operates in three states and continues to grow.

Find more information about VEI at veterinaryeyeinstitute.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Sarah Berger CCMO, Marketing Mobile: 513.205.7759 Email: sarah.berger@medvet.com