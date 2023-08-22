End-of-Life Just Months Away for Quanum EHR - PracticeSuite Creates Easy Transition

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only four months until Quest’s Quanum EHR reaches its end-of-life date, many physicians are faced with difficult decisions. At the beginning of the year, Quest Diagnostics announced its EHR and e-prescribing offerings will sunset on December 31, forcing physicians to transition to another EHR or receive a data export before then.



Fortunately, longtime software provider PracticeSuite is able to offer a painless migration to its Certified EHR. For the last five years, PracticeSuite has partnered with Quest to provide a white-labeled version of its practice management software. Without realizing it, Quanum customers have experienced PracticeSuite’s billing expertise and claim management, making a move to the company’s EHR the ideal solution for this transition.

“We understand the needs of Quest’s EHR customers and can help them shift smoothly to PracticeSuite, which is flexible enough to accommodate their preferred clinical workflow,” says PracticeSuite VP of Sales Steven Johnson. “It’s hard to overstate how much physicians now rely on their EHR.”

Fully cloud based, PracticeSuite updates seamlessly to keep up with the ever-evolving regulatory environment and recently passed SOC2 certification, the highest level of global security.

“Constant change is the one thing you can count on in healthcare technology,” notes Deepesh Damodaran, PracticeSuite’s director of technology. “Our mission for the last 18 years has been providing tools that make patient care more effective so physicians can concentrate on what they’re trained to do.”

PracticeSuite has set up a web-based resource for practices affected by the Quest sunsetting of its Quanum EHR: practicesuite.com/quest-quanum.

