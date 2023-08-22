Trio Petroleum Corp Announces Investor Conference Call to Provide Update on Future Development Plans and Its Continued Testing Operations on the HV-1 Discovery Well

Webinar Media Interactive Call will be Held on Wednesday, August 23 at 4:30PM EST

DANVILLE, CA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: TPET) (“Trio ” or the “ Company”), a California-based oil and gas company, today announced that it will hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, August 23 at 4:30PM EST in order to provide an update on future development plans along with an update on continued testing operations on its HV-1 discovery well. The Company also plans to provide and update on its continuing acquisition activities.

The call will be a media and video interactive Zoom webinar and will include a question and answer session. The full Trio management team will participate.

The following are the details on how to join the conference call:

When: Aug 23, 2023 4:30 PM EST

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MI3Z_uPwR8OPCH_uC7aVCA

A replay of the call will also be available on Trio’s website at www.Trio-petroleum.com.

About Trio Petroleum Corp

Trio Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Bakersfield, California, with operations in Monterey County, California. Trio has a large, approximately 9,267-acre asset called the “South Salinas Project” where it owns an 85.75% working interest. Trio is currently production testing the HV-1 discovery/confirmation well, and plans to next drill the HV-2 and HV-4 wells. Previous operations on this asset have successfully drilled two (2) production/discovery wells (i.e., the HV-3A and BM 2-2 wells) that Trio now owns.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release of Trio Petroleum Corp (“Trio”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Acts”). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," “on-track”, "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Trio's control, that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Trio’s S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Trio undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.