AI in Drug Discovery Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 7.1 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research the Global AI in Drug Discovery Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.3 Billion in 2022. The AI in Drug Discovery Market is projected to showcase a CAGR of 23.72% from 2023 to 2030 and is estimated to be valued at USD 7.1 Billion by 2030.



The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the realm of drug discovery has led to a groundbreaking transformation, redefining the pharmaceutical landscape. This fusion of cutting-edge technology and scientific exploration has paved the way for innovative solutions that expedite the process of identifying potential drug candidates. AI has emerged as a catalyst in revolutionizing drug discovery by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and reducing the time-consuming aspects of research and development. The driving forces behind the AI in Drug Discovery market are the escalating need for accelerated drug development, the rising complexity of diseases, and the surging demand for personalized medicine solutions.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market-2220/request-sample

Top Report Findings

AI-driven drug discovery significantly reduces research time, leading to quicker development cycles.

Integration of AI enhances hit identification accuracy and reduces false positives in virtual screening.

Predictive analytics improve the success rate of clinical trials by identifying potential risks and optimizing trial parameters.



Top Companies in The Global AI in Drug Discovery Market

Atomwise (U.S.)

Insitro (U.S.)

Benevolent AI (UK)

Cyclica Inc. (Canada)

BioSymetrics Inc. (Canada)

Euretos (Netherlands)

Berg Health (U.S.)

Exscientia (UK)

GNS Healthcare (U.S.)

Alphabet (U.S.)

IBM Watson (U.S.)



To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market-2220/request-sample

OR

Enjoy a Fabulous 50% Discount with code "AUG50"! Don't miss out on these incredible savings @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market-2220/0

AI in Drug Discovery Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the AI in Drug Discovery market are characterized by a confluence of factors propelling its growth. The amalgamation of AI algorithms and machine learning techniques with pharmaceutical research expedites the identification of potential drug compounds. The precision and predictive capabilities of AI empower researchers to analyze vast datasets, predict drug interactions, and optimize molecular structures, thus streamlining the drug discovery process. This synergy not only reduces costs but also minimizes the likelihood of trial-and-error approaches, making drug development more targeted and efficient. The market also benefits from increasing investments in AI startups and collaborations between pharmaceutical giants and tech innovators, fostering innovation at an unprecedented pace.

Top Trends in Global AI in Drug Discovery Market

Virtual Screening Enhancement: AI's ability to analyze massive datasets expedites virtual screening, enabling researchers to identify potential drug candidates with higher accuracy. Predictive Analytics for Clinical Trials: AI aids in predicting the outcomes of clinical trials, optimizing trial designs, and identifying patient cohorts for improved success rates. Drug Repurposing Revolution: AI accelerates drug repurposing by identifying existing drugs that could be effective against new indications, saving time and resources. De Novo Molecular Design: The AI-powered de novo design approach generates novel molecules with desired properties, expanding the scope of drug discovery.

Global AI in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation

By Application

Drug Optimization & Repurposing

Preclinical Testing

Other Applications



By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Other Areas

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market-2220/0

Challenges

However promising the AI in Drug Discovery market is, it isn't devoid of challenges. Ensuring the reliability and interpretability of AI-generated results remains a concern. The black-box nature of some AI models raises questions about the credibility and regulatory acceptance of their findings. Additionally, the scarcity of high-quality training data and the need for constant model adaptation in the ever-evolving field of drug discovery pose considerable challenges.

Opportunities

In the midst of challenges lie significant opportunities. The convergence of AI, big data, and advanced analytics opens doors for the development of innovative diagnostic tools, biomarkers, and personalized treatment regimens. As AI matures, its potential to reshape the pharmaceutical landscape through efficient target identification, molecule optimization, and patient stratification becomes even more apparent. Furthermore, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, AI startups, and academic institutions create a fertile ground for groundbreaking discoveries.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market-2220

Recent Development

In July 2023 that it had developed a new AI-powered drug discovery platform called AlphaFold Drug Discovery. The platform uses AlphaFold, a deep learning system developed by DeepMind, to predict the structure of proteins. This information can then be used to design more effective drugs.

that it had developed a new AI-powered drug discovery platform called AlphaFold Drug Discovery. The platform uses AlphaFold, a deep learning system developed by DeepMind, to predict the structure of proteins. This information can then be used to design more effective drugs. In August 2023 that it had raised $100 million in Series C funding. The funding will be used to accelerate the development of Atomwise's AI-powered drug discovery platform.

that it had raised $100 million in Series C funding. The funding will be used to accelerate the development of Atomwise's AI-powered drug discovery platform. In August 2023 that it had raised $25 million in Series A funding. The funding will be used to develop AI-powered tools for the discovery and development of drugs that target GPCRs.

that it had raised $25 million in Series A funding. The funding will be used to develop AI-powered tools for the discovery and development of drugs that target GPCRs. In August 2023 that it had launched a new drug discovery platform called DeepChem Discovery. The platform uses machine learning to predict the properties of molecules, such as their solubility and toxicity.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How does AI streamline the drug discovery process, and what are its primary mechanisms?

What trends are shaping the AI in Drug Discovery market's growth trajectory?

How does AI enhance virtual screening accuracy and revolutionize drug repurposing?

What challenges arise from the integration of AI in drug discovery, especially concerning model interpretability?

What opportunities emerge from AI's potential to optimize clinical trial designs and personalized medicine?

How are pharmaceutical companies and tech innovators collaborating to drive AI-driven drug discovery?

What are the regulatory considerations and acceptance challenges surrounding AI-generated results in drug development?

What future developments can be anticipated in the AI in Drug Discovery market, and how will they impact the pharmaceutical industry?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on AI in Drug Discovery Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 7.1 Billion CAGR 23.72 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players IBM Watson, Exscientia, GNS Healthcare, Alphabet, Benevolent AI, BioSymetrics Inc., Euretos, Berg Health, Atomwise, Insitro, Cyclica Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase ptions https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market-2220/customization-request

Regional Analysis:

North America, the AI in Drug Discovery market thrives due to a convergence of technological prowess, research excellence, and robust investment. The United States, in particular, stands as a global hub for pharmaceutical research and AI innovation. Collaborations between renowned academic institutions, pharmaceutical giants, and AI startups bolster the region's capabilities in advancing drug discovery. Moreover, the well-established regulatory framework ensures a balance between innovation and patient safety, fostering a conducive environment for AI-driven drug development.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Disinfectant Wipes Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/disinfectant-wipes-market-2244

Infant Incubator Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/infant-incubator-market-0172

Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-hyperspectral-imaging-market-2243

Chelating Agents Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/chelating-agents-market-2242

Auto Parts Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/auto-parts-manufacturing-market-2241

Onshore Floating Solar Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/onshore-floating-solar-market-2240

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:

bwsc.kr

makitirapide.com

v-mr.biz

techwire24.com

globalresearchwire.com

vmr.biz