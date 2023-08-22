Aquaponics Market to Reach $2.36 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
Aquaponics Market by System (Media Based Aquaponics, Raft System), Equipment (Grow Lights, Pumps & Valves), Facility Type (Glass Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms), Product Type (Fish, Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits), Application - Global Forecast to 2030
Redding, California, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘Aquaponics Market by System (Media Based Aquaponics, Raft System), Equipment (Grow Lights, Pumps & Valves), Facility Type (Glass Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms), Product Type (Fish, Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits), Application - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the aquaponics market is expected to reach $2.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2030.
Aquaponics is an integrated closed-loop multi-trophic food production system that combines elements of a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) and hydroponics. Aquaponics is a sustainable method to grow food, using less water and land than traditional methods. Aquaponics has recently generated significant attention for recovering resources (vegetables/fruits) from aquaculture effluent. Aquaponics produces organic vegetables by recycling nutrients in aquaculture effluent under a symbiotic environment among fish, plants, and bacteria. Additionally, the increasing requirement for organic food is expected to boost the demand for aquaponics.
Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5018
The major factors driving the aquaponics market's growth include improving urban farming methods, increasing fish consumption, rising demand for organic fruits and vegetables, growing reduction in arable land areas, and changing climate conditions.
Furthermore, the growing use of aquaponic systems in offices and restaurants and reducing water use and discharge to the environment are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, high initial start-up costs and critical management requirements hinder the growth of this market.
The aquaponics market is segmented by system, equipment, facility type, product type, application, and geography.
Based on system, the aquaponics market is segmented into media-based aquaponics system, nutrient film technique, raft system, and other systems. In 2023, the media-based aquaponics system segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aquaponics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to their versatility, ease of implementation, and ability to support a wide variety of plant species. In addition, it offers a balanced approach that combines aquaculture and hydroponics, making them popular among commercial practitioners.
Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5018
Based on equipment, the aquaponics market is segmented into grow lights, pumps and valves, fish purge systems, in-line water heaters, aeration systems, and other equipment. In 2023, the grow lights segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aquaponics market. The large market share of this segment is due to the growing indoor farming & rising adoption of grow lights in indoor farming and the rising adoption of environment-friendly production of fruits & vegetables. Additionally, in indoor farming, the grow lights play a vital role in plant photosynthesis as it emits essential light required by plants for photosynthesis. In addition, the growing awareness of alternative farming, owing to the less availability of fertile agricultural land and rising population, are the key factors anticipated to boost the grow lights demand.
Based on facility type, the aquaponics market is segmented into poly or glass greenhouses, indoor vertical farms, and other facility types. In 2023, the poly or glass greenhouses segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aquaponics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its ability to maintain a controlled environment, offer excellent insulation, reduce heat loss, and provide more stability & durability in extreme weather conditions.
Based on product type, the aquaponics market is segmented into fish, vegetables, herbs, and fruits. In 2023, the fish segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aquaponics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising global population, changing lifestyle, growing consumer inclination toward pescetarianism, and increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with seafood. In addition, the growing demand for protein-rich diets as an alternative to high-calorie food products increases the demand for fish.
Quick Buy – Aquaponics Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/62912796
Based on application, the aquaponics market is segmented into commercial, home production, and other applications. In 2023, the commercial segment is expected to account for the largest share of the aquaponics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for organic food products in the local market and the need to reduce production costs with the increase in the profitability of farming.
Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the aquaponics market. North America’s major market share is attributed to several factors, including the rapid growth in population, increasing demand for organic products, improvement in urban farming methods, increasing health awareness among consumers, and technological advancement and innovations in agriculture.
The market in Asia-Pacific is also slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by increasing technological advancement. Additionally, the rising demand in the farming sector for higher productivity in countries such as China and India will likely drive the aquaponics market's growth in the upcoming years.
The key players operating in the aquaponics market are Pentair Aquatic Eco-System, Inc. (U.S.), Nelson and Pade, Inc. (U.S.), Aquaponics USA (U.S.), Greenlife Aquaponics (U.S.), The Aquaponic Source, Inc. (U.S.), Symbiotic Aquaponic LLC (U.S.), Practical Aquaponics (Australia), ECF Farmsystems GmbH (Germany), MyAquaponics PTY Ltd (South Africa), AquaCal AutoPilot, Inc (U.S.), and Ichthys Aquaponics (South Africa).
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/aquaponics-market-5018
Scope of the Report:
Aquaponics Market Assessment—by System
- Media Based Aquaponics System
- Nutrient Film Technique
- Raft System
- Other Systems
Aquaponics Market Assessment—by Equipment
- Grow Lights
- Pumps and Valves
- Fish Purge Systems
- In-line Water Heaters
- Aeration System
- Other Equipment
Aquaponics Market Assessment—by Facility Type
- Poly or Glass Greenhouses
- Indoor Vertical Farms
- Other Facility Types
Aquaponics Market Assessment—by Product Type
- Fish
- Tilapia
- Catfish
- Carp
- Trout
- Ornamental Fish
- Other Fish Types
- Vegetables
- Herbs
- Fruits
Aquaponics Market Assessment—by Application
- Commercial
- Home Production
- Other Application
Aquaponics Market Assessment—by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5018
Related Reports:
Hydroponics Market by Type (Aggregate System, Non-aggregate System), Equipment (HVAC System, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation System, Control System, Material Handling), Input (Nutrients, Growth Media), Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruits)—Global Forecast to 2030
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/hydroponics-market-5434
About Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.
Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/213/aquaponics-market-2030
Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research