Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,203 in the last 365 days.

Medigene AG to present at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit in Boston

Planegg/Martinsried, August 22, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit in Boston from August 29 to September 1, 2023. 

On August 30, 2023, Medigene’s CSO Prof. Schendel will present on the topic “Improving TCR-T Therapeutic Persistence & Efficacy with Switch Receptors” (see details below). 


CAR-TCR Summit 2023 

CAR-TCR Summit 2023 

Date: August 30, 2023, 5:00 pm local time 

Presenter: Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, CSO 

Presentation: Improving TCR-T Therapeutics Persistence & Efficacy with Switch Receptors 



---  end of press release  --- 



About Medigene AG 

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product development and product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com 



This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only. 



Contact details 

Pamela Keck 
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01 
E-mail: investor@medigene.com 



LifeSci Advisors 

Sandya von der Weid 
Phone: +41 78 680 05 38 
E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com 



In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list. 



Primary Logo

You just read:

Medigene AG to present at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit in Boston

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more