Upcoming ARC (Association of Related Churches) Launch Training Events Announced for Aspiring Church Planters

ARC (Association of Related Churches) will host three upcoming ARC Launch events-- the first step for prospective church planters in launching a church.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer comes to a close, ARC (Association of Related Churches) recently announced upcoming Launch Event dates. All pastors and church leaders who dream of launching a life-giving church so they can reach their community with the message of Jesus can find a great partner in the organization and all the other ARC churches that have come before them.

Through ARC (Association of Related Churches), these church leaders and pastors can gain the necessary training and tools to get a new ARC church off the ground and thrive in the long run.

The first step in the process of partnering with the organization is attending one of its ARC Launch training events. At these events, participants will hear from other staffers, coaches, and pastors who will share the nuts and bolts of launching with the organization.

In addition, the ARC Launch events provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to meet people and make powerful connections they can learn from for years as they progress along their journey.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) says that the training events are designed for church planters who are anywhere from six months to two years out from their launch day. The organization suggests church planters attend when they're 12 to 18 months in advance of their launch. That being said, ARC Churches has helped people launch at various timelines.

The events are geared toward people considering becoming church planters, though current campus pastors and church pastors are also welcome to attend the event to learn.

The next ARC Launch event will be held from September 26-27 in Carlsbad, California. Afterward, an event will be held in Birmingham, Alabama, from November 7-8. Finally, a third ARC Launch event is scheduled for January 30-31 and will also be held in Birmingham.

People who are interested in attending either the September or November ARC Launch events can register online now at arcchurches.com/launch.

Other than registering, ARC church planters don't have to meet any prerequisites to attend the ARC Launch event. All they need to do is sign up, show up, and get all the tools they need to start their new church.

After successfully attending an ARC Launch event, church planters will move on to a full ARC Launch assessment. They'll also be connected directly to a coach and then receive all the resources and funding that ARC (Association of Related Churches) provides to the church planters that work with them.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to launch, connect and equip churches, and to see a thriving church in every community.

In 2000, ARC was founded to resource couples to start life-giving churches. Since its beginning, ARC has expanded into a multi-faceted, global organization while staying true to its core mission. As of Fall 2022, ARC has planted more than 1,000 churches. Supported by a diverse community and independent churches, ARC celebrates all God is doing through the local church.