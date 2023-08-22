AI Tool for Education Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Cognii, Duolingo, IBM Watson
The 2023E-2030 Global AI Tool for Education Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Duolingo (United States), Coursera (United States), Khan Academy (United States), Udacity (United States), IBM Watson (United States), Microsoft Education (United States), Carnegie Learning (United States), Cognii (United States), Century Tech (United Kingdom), Squirrel AI Learning (China).
— Criag Francis
The Global AI Tool for Education Market was valued at USD 5.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.4 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 42.1% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The "AI Tool for Education Market" refers to the segment of the educational technology (EdTech) industry that focuses on the development, implementation, and utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and tools to enhance various aspects of the education sector. These tools leverage AI algorithms, machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to improve teaching, learning, administrative processes, and overall educational outcomes.
Market Trends:
• The trend toward personalized education experiences continues to drive the development of AI tools that adapt content and pacing to individual student needs.
• AI tools are increasingly used to analyze student data, providing insights into learning patterns, areas of improvement, and interventions.
• The rise of hybrid learning environments (combining online and in-person learning) is accelerating the adoption of AI tools that facilitate seamless transitions between modes.
Market Drivers:
• The integration of technology in education is a major driver, with AI tools being seen as transformative solutions for enhancing learning experiences.
• AI tools cater to diverse learning styles and abilities, addressing the need for inclusive education.
• The ability to analyze large volumes of data in real-time drives the adoption of AI tools for informed educational decisions.
Market Opportunities:
• AI tools enable education to be accessible to learners worldwide, overcoming geographic barriers and reaching underserved populations.
• AI-driven assessments provide immediate and tailored feedback to learners, promoting deeper understanding and improvement.
• AI tools can assist educators by automating administrative tasks, providing insights, and offering resources to enhance teaching methods.
Market Challenges:
• Balancing the use of student data for personalized learning while ensuring data privacy and security is a challenge.
• Ensuring equitable access to AI tools and addressing the digital divide are critical challenges in education.
• Educators need training to effectively integrate and utilize AI tools in their teaching methods.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Duolingo (United States), Coursera (United States), Khan Academy (United States), Udacity (United States), IBM Watson (United States), Microsoft Education (United States), Carnegie Learning (United States), Cognii (United States), Century Tech (United Kingdom), Squirrel AI Learning (China)
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 AI Tool for Education market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 AI Tool for Education Product Types In-Depth: Solutions, Services
2023E-2030 AI Tool for Education Major Applications/End users: Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, ITS, Fraud and Risk Management, Others
2023E-2030 AI Tool for Education Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
