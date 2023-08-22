EBI Secures $1.7M in Funding from Directors Fueling the Standard of Next-Gen Database Solutions

Additional capital strengthens the company’s market position and advances BuildDB scaling efforts

Jacksonville, FL , Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS, and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced that Michael Hawkins, the company’s Chairman of the Board, Robert Adams, and Richard Schaeffer (Independent Directors) have placed a total of $1.7 million with the company through various financing structures; to include, $955,000 in debt instruments; $480,000 purchase of real property, and $250,000 through the purchase of Series C Preferred Stock.

“The continued funding of EBI is a testament to both our company and technology’s ability to generationally improve database management, as well as the board’s confidence in the long-term value of the company,” said Toney Jennings, CEO of EBI. “We are thrilled to have the ongoing support of our investors and look forward to advancing our technology and continuing to grow our presence in the market.”

The volume of data used by enterprises today is ever-increasing, and the challenges of security, performance, and cost necessitate innovative solutions. As organizations continue to generate and utilize massive amounts of data, EBI is on a mission to set a new standard for enterprise-grade data solutions that drive resiliency and security while reducing costs to meet the new demands of business.

The company’s next-generation database, BuildDB , delivers superior performance, reduced latency, zero trust, and unmatched resilience – backed by a private blockchain architecture. BuildDB concludes a Pilot Program with United Airlines this month; and begins the implementation and design of a special project for a multi-billion dollar, energy company. BuildDB provides enterprises with a new and disruptive way to store, manage and protect data even as customers deploy applications that produce and consume ever larger datasets. BuildDB is offered as a SaaS application managed in a continuous delivery model and is available for deployment from AWS Marketplace .

This acquisition of funds follows shortly after EBI announced that BuildDB was recognized by SC Media as a finalist for Best Database Security Solution in its 2023 awards program. The company was also named a finalist for the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards , reaffirming the company’s mission to provide businesses with an innovative, secure, and low-cost solution to database management.

In addition to general operating purposes, the funding provided will be utilized to provide the final requirements to the EB Control Enterprise version scheduled for launch in October 2023, where two of the Company’s resellers have earmarked millions in potential revenue pending its release.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

