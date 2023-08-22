Eco Friendly Tire Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Michelin, Nokian Tyres, Continental
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023E-2030 Global Eco Friendly Tire Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Michelin (France), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy), Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kumho Tire Co., Inc. (South Korea), Toyo Tire Corporation (Japan), Nokian Tyres plc (Finland), Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (United States), Giti Tire Corporation (Singapore), MRF Limited (India), Apollo Tyres Ltd. (India), Nankang Rubber Tire Corporation Ltd. (Taiwan), Maxxis International (Taiwan), Hankook Tire Europe GmbH (Germany), CEAT Limited (India), Sailun Group Co., Ltd. (China).
The Global Eco Friendly Tire Market was valued at USD 42.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 81.4 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The "Eco-Friendly Tire Market" refers to the segment of the automotive tire industry that focuses on the development, production, and distribution of tires designed with environmentally conscious and sustainable principles in mind. These tires aim to minimize their impact on the environment throughout their lifecycle, including manufacturing, use, and disposal. Eco-friendly tires are also commonly known as green tires, environmentally friendly tires, or low-rolling-resistance tires. Eco-friendly tires are often made using sustainable materials and manufacturing processes that reduce energy consumption and emissions. This includes the use of renewable or recycled materials in tire construction. One of the primary features of eco-friendly tires is their reduced rolling resistance. This characteristic helps improve fuel efficiency by requiring less energy to move the vehicle, resulting in lower fuel consumption and fewer carbon emissions.
Market Trends:
• The development of new sustainable and renewable materials, such as natural rubber alternatives and recycled content, is a key trend in eco-friendly tire manufacturing.
• Integrating sensor technology into eco-friendly tires for monitoring tire pressure, wear, and performance contributes to safer and more efficient driving.
• Digital tools, such as apps and platforms, are emerging to help consumers track the eco-friendly attributes and benefits of their tires.
Market Drivers:
• Rising awareness about environmental issues and the need for sustainable practices drive demand for products that minimize negative impacts, including tires.
• Volatile fuel prices encourage consumers to seek fuel-efficient options like eco-friendly tires to save on operating expenses.
• Stringent emissions and efficiency regulations in various regions require automakers and consumers to adopt eco-friendly solutions.
Market Opportunities:
• The drive to reduce fuel consumption and emissions provides a significant opportunity for eco-friendly tire manufacturers, as fuel efficiency is a key selling point.
• Stricter emissions and fuel efficiency regulations in various regions create a demand for tires that contribute to vehicle compliance.
• Growing consumer awareness and preferences for sustainable products, including eco-friendly tires, offer market expansion opportunities.
Market Challenges:
• Eco-friendly tire technology and manufacturing processes can be costlier than traditional methods, affecting pricing and market adoption.
• Balancing eco-friendly attributes with tire performance characteristics like grip, handling, and durability can be challenging.
• Educating consumers about the benefits of eco-friendly tires and their role in sustainable transportation is a challenge.
Target Audience:
• Automotive Manufacturers
• Tire Manufacturers
• Regulatory Bodies
• Potential Investors
• New Entrants
• Research and Development Institutes
• Others
2023E-2030 Global Eco Friendly Tire Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Michelin (France), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy), Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kumho Tire Co., Inc. (South Korea), Toyo Tire Corporation (Japan), Nokian Tyres plc (Finland), Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (United States), Giti Tire Corporation (Singapore), MRF Limited (India), Apollo Tyres Ltd. (India), Nankang Rubber Tire Corporation Ltd. (Taiwan), Maxxis International (Taiwan), Hankook Tire Europe GmbH (Germany), CEAT Limited (India), Sailun Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Eco Friendly Tire Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Eco Friendly Tire market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Eco Friendly Tire Product Types In-Depth: On- Road Tires, OffRoad Tires
2023E-2030 Eco Friendly Tire Major Applications/End users: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle
2023E-2030 Eco Friendly Tire Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
