Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee will meet in Des Moines August 24, 2023

Posted on: August 22, 2023

AMES, Iowa – August 22, 2023 – The Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee (SRFDC) will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Veterans Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center, Room 311, 833 Fifth Ave., in Des Moines, Iowa.

AGENDA

Introduction of Committee members Approval of the March 9, 2023 minutes Review of SRFDC formula and final FY24 SRFDC factors Update on Road Use Tax revenue projections Committee membership Other business Adjourn

For more information, contact Garrett Pedersen, Iowa Department of Transportation, by phone at 515-239-1027 or email [email protected].

The original purpose of the Secondary Road Fund Distribution Committee was to determine a methodology to distribute secondary road funds and farm-to-market funds that was phased in over a five-year term period beginning July 1, 2006 (Iowa Code 312.3C). The mission of the committee now is to review and revise, if necessary, the secondary road and farm-to-market distribution factor formulas.