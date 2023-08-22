CASA Thrift Boutique Extends Its Hours to Sundays, Starting September 3
Empowering the community every day of the weekST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse) Pinellas, the county's official provider of domestic violence support, is extending its Thrift Boutique hours. Starting September 3, CASA Thrift Boutique will open its doors on Sundays. The new store hours are Monday-Friday, 9am-5:30pm, Saturday-Sunday, 9am-4pm.
Proceeds from the CASA Thrift Boutique play a pivotal role in funding CASA's crucial initiatives, like the Family Justice Center and other essential services for domestic violence survivors and their children. CASA depends on donations and shoppers to fund its critical, life-saving work, with all proceeds directly contributing to the organization’s mission.
"Survivors of domestic violence often face numerous challenges beyond escaping their abusive situations," said Lariana Forsythe, CEO. "By extending our operating hours to include Sundays, we aim to create a safe space for survivors and patrons alike, fostering empowerment, dignity, and community support."
Since its inception in 1998, CASA Thrift Boutique has captivated shoppers with its curated selection of boutique clothing, accessories, household items, furniture, art, and unique thrift finds. In addition to shopping, the boutique warmly welcomes donations, ranging from clothing and household items to furniture and even used cell phones, which are repurposed to provide a lifeline to CASA participants in emergencies.
The CASA Thrift Boutique team looks forward to welcoming the community every day of the week, starting September 3. Join us in making a difference and supporting survivors on their journey to reclaiming their lives. To learn more about the CASA Thrift Boutique, visit www.casapinellas.org/thrift-store.
About CASA:
Founded in 1977, CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse) is the official 501c3 domestic violence center based in Pinellas County, FL. In October 2022, CASA opened Florida’s only Family Justice Center. CASA's mission is to challenge the societal acceptance of all forms of domestic violence through advocacy, prevention, intervention, and support services. To learn more, visit www.casapinellas.org.
Amber Valente
CASA
+1 727-895-4912 ext. 179
Avalente@casapinellas.org