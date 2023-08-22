Pig Farming Market Rapidly Gaining Traction in Key Business Segments: Seaboard, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023E-2030 Global Pig Farming Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are WH Group (China), Danish Crown (Denmark), Smithfield Foods (United States), JBS S.A. (Brazil), CP Group (Thailand), NongHyup Agribusiness Group (South Korea), Vion Food Group (Netherlands), Miratorg Agribusiness Holding (Russia), Tönnies Group (Germany), Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand), Seaboard Corporation (United States), Tyson Foods (United States), Agropur Cooperative (Canada).
The Global Pig Farming Market was valued at USD 105.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 135.8 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 17.42% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The term "Pig Farming Market" refers to the agricultural industry segment dedicated to the breeding, raising, and management of pigs (also known as swine) for various purposes, including meat production, leather production, and other by-products. Pig farming is a significant sector within the broader livestock industry and plays a vital role in meeting global demands for pork and related products. Pig farming involves the controlled breeding and reproduction of pigs to ensure consistent and high-quality production. This includes managing breeding cycles, artificial insemination, and maintaining genetic diversity. Pigs are typically raised in specialized facilities known as pig farms or piggeries. These facilities provide shelter, feed, water, and proper sanitation for the pigs. The management of pig health, nutrition, and living conditions is essential for optimal growth and productivity.
Market Trends:
• The trend towards sustainable and environmentally friendly pig farming practices is growing. This includes waste management, efficient resource utilization, and reduced carbon footprint.
• Consumer awareness and concerns about animal welfare are influencing farming practices. Pig farming operations that prioritize animal health, comfort, and humane treatment are gaining attention.
• Some pig farming operations are adopting vertical integration strategies, where a single company manages multiple stages of the supply chain, from breeding to processing and distribution.
Market Drivers:
• As the global population continues to grow, the demand for protein sources like pork is increasing, driving the expansion of pig farming.
• Urbanization and changing dietary preferences in many regions are leading to higher meat consumption, including pork.
• Economic growth in developing countries is linked to increased meat consumption, creating a demand for efficient pig farming practices.
Market Opportunities:
• The growing global population and rising income levels are driving the demand for meat, including pork, particularly in emerging markets.
• Opportunities exist in the production of processed pork products like sausages, bacon, and ham, which are popular choices for convenience foods.
• Pig farming operations in regions with surplus pork production can tap into international markets, provided they meet regulatory and quality standards.
Market Challenges:
• Pig farming can be vulnerable to disease outbreaks, such as African Swine Fever, which can impact production and trade.
• Managing waste, reducing emissions, and minimizing the environmental impact of pig farming pose challenges.
• Meeting various regulations related to animal health, food safety, and environmental standards can be complex and costly.
2023E-2030 Global Pig Farming Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: WH Group (China), Danish Crown (Denmark), Smithfield Foods (United States), JBS S.A. (Brazil), CP Group (Thailand), NongHyup Agribusiness Group (South Korea), Vion Food Group (Netherlands), Miratorg Agribusiness Holding (Russia), Tönnies Group (Germany), Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand), Seaboard Corporation (United States), Tyson Foods (United States), Agropur Cooperative (Canada)
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global Pig Farming Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Pig Farming market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Pig Farming Product Types In-Depth: Farrow-to-Finish Farms, Farrowing Farms, Nursery Farms, Others
2023E-2030 Pig Farming Major Applications/End users: Commercial Breeds, Heritage Breeds) by Housing Systems (Indoor Systems, Outdoor Systems
2023E-2030 Pig Farming Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
