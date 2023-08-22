CareCloud's Karl Johnson to Share Insights on Implementing Workforce Extension in Revenue Cycle Management at Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Event

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that Karl Johnson, president of CareCloud Force, a CareCloud division specializing in workforce augmentation, will be presenting on "Best Practices for Implementing Workforce Extension in Revenue Cycle Management" at the upcoming Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM event. The event is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 6, 2023, at the iconic Navy Pier in Chicago.



The Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM event is a premier gathering of healthcare professionals, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world. With a focus on exploring the latest trends and advancements in health information technology, digital health solutions, and revenue cycle management (RCM) strategies, this event serves as a platform for sharing insights that drive positive transformation within the healthcare industry.

Karl Johnson's session aims to provide valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities that healthcare organizations encounter when implementing workforce extension strategies. Leveraging his extensive experience in RCM workforce augmentation, Johnson will share real-world examples of successful initiatives, outlining best practices that optimize revenue cycle processes while ensuring quality patient care.

According to Johnson, "Outsourcing RCM has proven to be a strategic choice for healthcare organizations looking to optimize their operations. Outsourcing offers a range of benefits, including the availability of resources, lower costs, and access to additional expertise. It provides flexibility in staffing levels and reduces administrative requirements, allowing organizations to focus on delivering exceptional patient care."

Johnson's insights will cover various aspects of the outsourcing decision-making process, including the selection process, history, size, and stability of the outsourcing partner. He will also discuss how technology enablement, data security, and expertise in RCM, coding, credentialing, and authorizations contribute to the success of outsourcing initiatives.

"Through CareCloud Force's services, we provide comprehensive RCM solutions, including end-to-end billing, full-time equivalent staffing and project work. Our teams can focus on the client’s priorities, which could include credit balances, accounts receivable, data entry, patient balances, coding, credentialing, prior authorization, and even software development," said Johnson. "Our partnership approach is system agnostic, providing scalability, transparency, and reduced onshore staff management and physical space. Our experienced staff and specialized teams work as an extension of your team, ensuring efficient service delivery, with the flexibility to scale quickly as your needs change."

CareCloud, as a leader in healthcare technology solutions, will also be showcasing its offerings in the exhibition hall during the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about CareCloud's comprehensive suite of healthcare technology-enabled solutions, including electronic health records (EHR), practice management, RCM, and more. In addition, visitors can explore the offerings of CareCloud's medSR division, which specializes in healthcare information technology and consulting, showcasing CareCloud's commitment to supporting healthcare organizations in their pursuit of excellence.

Johnson’s presentation at the Becker’s event will take place on Wednesday, October 4 at 10:35 a.m. CT. To attend the event and gain insights from Karl Johnson's wealth of experience, register now for the Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM event on the official website. To book a one-on-one consultation with Karl, you can email kjohnson@carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Strategy Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com