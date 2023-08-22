TAZO’s Iced Passion Botanical Billboard takes Toronto and Vancouver by Flavourful Storm

Toronto, On, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAZO, the beloved brand in the tea category, has been spending the summer transporting consumers to a tropical paradise from the comfort of local parks, beaches, and other popular spots around town to raise awareness of their delicious Iced Passion Tea Concentrate with their TAZO Iced Passion-dispensing Botanical Billboard.

The TAZO Botanical Billboard journeyed across Toronto, from August 4th to 20th, offering samples of their Iced Passion Tea and urging customers to explore the full TAZO experience. Inspired by the TikTok trending “Ring for Champagne” hand walls, the billboard features picturesque florals, greenery and ingredients used in the tea. The activation welcomes the public to dispense the Iced Passion Tea themselves while learning about the beverage.

The Botanical Billboard has made its way to hotspots around the city including Trinity Bellwoods Park, Woodbine Park, Toronto Music Garden, and others, distributing over 10,000 samples of Iced Passion Tea. The next stop is Vancouver, where from August 30th- September 10th, consumers should keep an eye out for the TAZO Billboard at Kitsilano Beach, Stanley Park, English Bay Beach, Ambleside Artisan Farmers Market, Nelson Park, Robson Square and Davie Village.

The Botanical Billboard comes alive with a dynamic duo: two tanks - one filled with water and the other filled with passion concentrate that combines together when dispensed through a spout. This demonstrates how the two parts of the drink are blended and gives customers a better understanding of how easy the tea is to make at home.

“With TAZO Concentrated Tea Mixes, we’re showing Canadians that they can make café-quality drinks at home for a fraction of the café price. Our refreshing Iced Passion Tea Mix is a delicious herbal blend of hibiscus flowers, orange peel, and rosehips. It is so easy to make – simply add still or sparkling water and enjoy!” said Lily Hilton, Canada Marketing Lead of LIPTON Teas and Infusions.

TAZO is celebrated for crafting unexpected tea blends that pop with flavour. For inspiration to create your own TAZO® drinks at home, visit https://www.tazo.com/ca/en/products/lattes-iced/

About TAZO: TAZO exists to challenge the status quo in order to better society. Founded in 1994 by Steven Smith, TAZO has a rich history of pushing taste and blend boundaries in the specialty tea segment, with its core values rooted in supporting a sustainable and equitable future for all. Carefully crafted with the most delicious tea leaves, spices, and botanicals, TAZO's portfolio includes hot and iced tea, concentrates, and tea bags. For more information, including where to purchase, please visit TAZO.com/ca.

About LIPTON Teas and Infusions: LIPTON Teas and Infusions is the world's largest tea business with a remarkable portfolio of over 30 world-class brands, including iconic names like Lipton, PG Tips, TAZO, Brooke Bond, and B-Corp certified Pukka and T2. Based in the Netherlands and operating in more than 100 countries, we pioneer innovative, premium and sustainable teas and infusions to delight our consumers daily. Our commitment is to drive the entire tea industry upwards and create value for all and the planet, from farmers to consumers, retailers, team members, partners, and shareholders. We take a long-term approach, investing in innovative and sustainable practices that deliver responsible growth, with a keen focus on meeting the needs of our customers and consumers, protecting the environment, and making a positive impact on people's lives. https://liptonteas.com/

Attachment

desia halpin-brill Tazo 416-533-6426 desia@brillcommunications.ca