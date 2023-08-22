Munley Law Partner Marion Munley Sworn in as Treasurer for the American Association for Justice

Scranton, PA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Munley Law is pleased to announce that truck accident lawyer Marion Munley was sworn in as the Treasurer for the American Association for Justice (AAJ).

The American Association of Justice is a 20,000-member organization of plaintiff attorneys dedicated to protecting the rights of trial by jury. The mission of the AAJ is to promote justice and fairness for injured victims, safeguard victims’ rights, and strengthen the civil justice system through education and disclosure of information critical to public safety and health.

Marion has held several positions in the AAJ over the years. She was elected as the AAJ Parliamentarian in 2022 and has served on the Board of Governors and its Executive Committee. In 2018, she was the first woman to become the Chair of the AAJ Trucking Litigations Group and received the organization’s Robert W. Munley Champion of Justice Award in 2020.

Marion is widely recognized as one of the most prominent and widely respected personal injury lawyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She has won many multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts for injury clients throughout the United States, including one of the largest truck accident settlements in Pennsylvania. She is triple board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial Law, Civil Practice Advocacy, and Truck Accident Law. She is the second woman in Pennsylvania to become board certified as a Civil Trial Advocate.

She has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America since 2013 and was named the 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for Medical Malpractice in Northeastern Pennsylvania. She was recently named a 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer and is among the Top 10 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for 2023.

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

