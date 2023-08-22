A1 Auto Transport Joins North Dakota Motor Carriers Association

Bakersfield, California, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A1 Auto Transport (https://www.a1autotransport.com/), a leader in the car shipping industry that owns and operates over 30 modern car carriers through a network of more than 40 terminal facilities throughout the continental United States, is proud to announce it has recently joined the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association.

The North Dakota Motor Carriers Association is designed to bring awareness for increased highway safety as well as public education on the importance and value of commercial vehicle transportation. The Association has 250+ members and is involved in legislative representation, government relations, and other highway safety programs.

A1 Auto Transport is excited to be part of the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association and to contribute to the Association’s goal of increasing public education and awareness of highway safety.

To find out more about A1 Auto Transport and its announcement of recently joining the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association, please visit the website at https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

