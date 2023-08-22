AMN Passport Surpasses 200,000 Downloads: The Most Downloaded Mobile App in Healthcare Staffing Industry

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare’s (NYSE: AMN) mobile app, AMN Passport has surpassed 200,000 registered, ready-to-work healthcare professionals. AMN Passport is the most downloaded app of its kind, designed for nurses and allied health professionals to find, book and manage career opportunities.

AMN Passport is the ultimate self-service, healthcare career app to make job searching and assignment management easy for clinicians. With specialties spanning home health, ER, ICU, OR, PICU, travel therapy, respiratory, imaging, social work, laboratory, speech language pathology, and more, AMN Passport puts the clinicians’ career at their fingertips.

“AMN Passport enables our invaluable healthcare professionals to have the best tools available to easily manage their workloads and feel empowered by the important work they are doing,” said Cary Grace, AMN Healthcare’s President and CEO. “AMN Passport continues to revolutionize the way healthcare professionals connect and thrive in their careers, including an important new feature called Impact Tracker, which measures clinician’s personal impact based on their patient and community service.”

AMN Passport has become a trailblazer in the healthcare industry as the total tech solution for nurse and allied healthcare professionals. With direct access to a large healthcare talent network and a multitude of job opportunities, clinician-driven AI-powered job match technology, hassle-free compliance, self-service credential center, as well as direct insights into the impact healthcare clinicians have made in communities across the country, AMN Passport has revolutionized the way healthcare professionals connect and thrive in their careers.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, permanent placement, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

