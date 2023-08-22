Plus Company Announces Acquisition of MarTech Consulting Firm Munvo

The company will join Plus Company’s agency network to deepen and expand marketing technology capabilities and offerings





QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Company announced its acquisition of Munvo, a leading consulting firm that helps clients improve their marketing capabilities through a combination of technology implementations, management consulting and marketing run services. Munvo joins Plus Company’s alliance of over 24 agencies and brings with it technology-amplified creative services to deliver more value for the agency network and its clients.



Munvo’s global roster of clients features Fortune 500 companies spanning several industries, including banking and investment, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, retail, travel and hospitality, entertainment, gaming and more. MunvoLab, an internal team of in-house developers specializing in custom products to build powerful digital experiences, has developed products and connectors for leading MarTech providers through their formal alliance partnerships with Adobe, Salesforce, SAS, Unica Marketing Solutions, Pegasystems, Redpoint Global, and ActionIQ.

“The addition of Munvo into the Plus Company network reflects our commitment to fostering tech-infused creativity and continued growth and collaboration among our agencies,” says Plus Company Canada President, Mélanie Dunn. “Munvo’s expertise in marketing technology and enterprise platforms will enhance our offerings in platform-driven thinking for our current and future client’s business needs, and furthers our mission of being partners in possibility.”

Headquartered in Montreal, with over 120 employees globally in Canada, the United States, and Africa, Munvo will join the network while retaining its clients, business goals, and personnel.

“We are excited to join the Plus Company network,” says Munvo President, Nabil Taydi. “Our depth of expertise, passion, and global roster of clients will be a significant asset to Plus Company and its clients, and we look forward to collaborating with complementary agencies within the network.”

“Munvo shares Plus Company agencies’ independent and entrepreneurial spirit, making it a natural fit,” says Brett Marchand, CEO of Plus Company. “Their talented team and deep knowledge of the marketing technology space will serve to strengthen our network and enable us to go deeper in our services and value to clients.”

The merger officially closed recently, with no changes to Munvo’s leadership team.

About Plus Company:

Plus Company, founded in 2021, is an entrepreneurial network of forward-thinking creative agencies, each bringing its own expertise and empowered by the collective capabilities of the network representing 15 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Brought together by the unabashed belief that anything is possible, the unique partnership of and limitless drive of delivering creative magic fueled by an innate understanding of culture, technology, and data. Plus Company agency brands include: We Are Social and its partner practices Socialize, Hello, Kobe and Metta; fuseproject; All Inclusive Marketing (AIM), Aperture1, Camp Jefferson, Citizen Relations, Cossette, Cossette Media, Impact Research, Jungle Media, K72, Level Eleven, Magic Circle Workshop, Magnet, Mekanism, Middle Child, PathIQ, Septième and The Narrative Group (TNG). Built on collaboration, not competition. Partners In Possibility.

About Munvo:

Munvo is a leading consulting firm specialized in assisting global companies by maximizing their investment in their marketing solutions. Munvo services include: implementation, management consulting and marketing run services. In addition, Munvo Lab develops products, connectors and accelerators for Adobe, Unica Marketing Solutions and SAS.

