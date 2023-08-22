Independent Panel of Renowned Pediatric Endocrinologists to Discuss Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency and the Therapeutic Landscape

Virtual Webinar to be held September 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced today that an independent, key opinion leader (KOL) panel of five pediatric endocrinologists will participate in a webinar for discussion of PGHD, the current injectable therapeutic landscape, and the potential for an oral treatment option for this indication. Details are as follows:



PGHD, the Injectable Therapeutic Landscape, and Opportunity for an Oral Treatment Option

Virtual KOL Webinar Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

To register for the virtual KOL Event, please click through the link HERE

The event will feature the following renown thought leaders in the field of pediatric endocrinology:

Amrit Bhangoo, MD , Section Chair and Director of Research of the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of California, Irvine.

, Section Chair and Director of Research of the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of California, Irvine. Alejandro Diaz, MD , Chief of the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at Niclaus Children's Pediatric Specialists in Miami, FL.

, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at Niclaus Children's Pediatric Specialists in Miami, FL. Erica A. Eugster, MD , Professor of Pediatrics and Division Chief in Pediatric Endocrinology/Diabetology and Co-Director of the Pediatric Endocrine Fellowship Program at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

, Professor of Pediatrics and Division Chief in Pediatric Endocrinology/Diabetology and Co-Director of the Pediatric Endocrine Fellowship Program at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Madhusmita "Madhu" Misra, MD, MPH , Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Physician Investigator (Cl) of Neuroendocrine at Mass General Research Institute, Fritz Bradley Talbot and Nathan Bill Talbot Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, and Pediatrician in the Pediatric Endocrinology Program and Diabetes Center at Massachusetts General Hospital.

, Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Physician Investigator (Cl) of Neuroendocrine at Mass General Research Institute, Fritz Bradley Talbot and Nathan Bill Talbot Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, and Pediatrician in the Pediatric Endocrinology Program and Diabetes Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. Kent Reifschneider MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Endocrinology and Children’s Specialty Group at the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD), Norfolk, VA.



The moderated panel discussion will be followed by a live question and answer session.

About PGHD and the Therapeutic Landscape

PGHD is the consequence of inadequate secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland in children resulting in low growth hormone (GH) in the body, insufficient production of downstream signaling molecules required for growth, and the subsequent lack of growth. The prevailing standard of care for PGHD consists of a daily injection of exogenous GH administered for approximately 7 years on average. Several once-weekly injectable GH therapies have recently been approved in the US and internationally to treat PGHD. LUM-201, also known as ibutamoren, is an orally administered investigational small molecule that promotes the secretion of GH from the pituitary gland and represents an opportunity for appropriately selected patients to avoid the daily or weekly injections involved with current or forthcoming therapies. LUM-201 has been observed to increase the amplitude of endogenous pulsatile GH secretion, which mimics the natural pattern of GH secretion.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the $4.5B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

ir@lumos-pharma.com