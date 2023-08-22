Progress Announces the Return of ChefConf 2023, with Events in Seattle, Washington and Munich, Germany

Now in its 12th year, the comprehensive event for DevOps professionals will dive into the latest innovations and practices in DevSecOps, compliance and security

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the return of ChefConf 2023. Designed to empower attendees with the information, products and personal connections they need to understand the ever-evolving DevOps landscape, this year’s event will be held in two locations – Seattle, WA and Munich, Germany -- to reach more Chef customers, community members, IT executives, software developers and DevOps professionals around the world. Registration is open at https://www.chef.io/chefconf.



Dates and Locations ChefConf US

September 26-27, 2023

Seattle, WA

Hyatt Regency, Seattle ChefConf Europe

October 12-13, 2023

Munich, Germany

Munich Marriott City West

With 30+ expert-led sessions, panels and workshops, demos and networking opportunities, ChefConf will provide unparalleled insights that drive innovation in the DevOps community. The conference will explore the latest innovations and practices in DevSecOps, compliance and security, and IT leadership and IT operations. Progress has assembled a dynamic lineup of speakers, industry thought leaders and Chef experts for this year’s event, including:

Stephanie Laingen, Director of Innovation, TapHere! Technology

Dan-Joe Lopez, DevOps CoE Global Team Lead, SAP

Emily Rodriguez, Software Engineer - MITRE SAF

Joe Nuspl, Principal Engineer at Workday

“We are excited to gather, collaborate and continue to revolutionize the way we approach DevOps automation and infrastructure management,” said Sundar Subramanian, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Infrastructure Management, Progress. “We are committed to delivering to our customers and community the technology they need to drive their businesses forward and top industry knowledge for greater decision making, to better set them up for success.”

Progress® Chef® is an industry-leading portfolio that addresses the full spectrum of DevOps and DevSecOps, using a single ‘as code’ framework to configure, deploy and manage virtually any asset on any cloud to any edge, including support for any infrastructure or application including cloud-native assets like Kubernetes and public cloud services. Using this single framework, the Chef portfolio can also help organizations streamline their continuous compliance posture and secure infrastructure support on premises or in the cloud.

Additional details about the ChefConf agenda and speakers will be available in the coming weeks. To learn more about this event and to register, go to https://www.chef.io/chefconf.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress and Chef are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.



