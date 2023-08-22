Global Cleanroom Disinfectant Market to Surge at a CAGR of 5.8%, Valued at US$ 424 million by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

Cleanroom Disinfectant Market Segmented By Disinfectant such as Non-oxidizing, Oxidizing, Hand Sanitizers with Mode of Action in Cell Wall Targeting and Cytoplasmic Membrane Targeting

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cleanroom disinfectants market recorded a valuation of US$ 227.8 million in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033. Rapid growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has led to a significant increase in biotech research and vaccine development processes.

To ensure the manufacturing of high-quality medicines, biologics, and vaccines that comply with demanding regulatory requirements, companies depend on clean and sterile conditions, which drives up the demand for cleanroom disinfectants.

To protect experiment integrity and sensitive biological materials, it is essential to maintain contamination-free environments in biotech research. Extreme sterility is required during vaccine development to avoid any cross-contamination that can compromise the efficacy of a finished product.

Use of cleanroom disinfectants is essential to avoid any microbial development, reduce the risk of contamination, and maintain high cleanliness prerequisites necessary for pharmaceutical and biotechnology operations.

As the field of biomedical research is expanding rapidly, maintaining sterile and controlled environments for drug discovery and development becomes imperative to ensure accurate and reliable results. Cleanrooms are vital for safeguarding sensitive experiments, preventing contamination, and upholding research integrity. The growing biomedical research sector is contributing to the growth of the cleanroom disinfectant market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cleanroom disinfectant market is anticipated to reach US$ 424 million by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. By product, sales of oxidizing disinfectants reached US$ 100.9 million in 2022.

in 2022. By end user, pharmaceutical industries led the market with 37.9% share in 2022.

share in 2022. North America led the global market, with the United States accounting for US$ 82.3 million in 2022.

“Growing need for maintaining controlled, sterile conditions essential for reliable outcomes in biomedical research is contributing to increased sales of cleanroom disinfectants,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Segmentations

Product: Oxidizing Disinfectants, Non-Oxidizing Disinfectants, Hand Sanitizers

Oxidizing Disinfectants, Non-Oxidizing Disinfectants, Hand Sanitizers End-use Industry: Hospitals/Healthcare Facilities, Biotechnology Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Medical Devices Industry

Hospitals/Healthcare Facilities, Biotechnology Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Medical Devices Industry Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa

Market Competition

Manufacturers of cleanroom disinfectants are addressing the high competition through acquisitions of established counterparts. Additionally, players are adopting strategies like collaborative research and development to introduce innovative and cost-efficient solutions.

Top Key Players are:

Steris Corporation

Berkshire Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Cardinal Health

Contec

Texwipe

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide

Ecolab

Bio-One Sciences

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Texwipes introduced Revolve™ wipers, the first sustainable wipers made up of 100% upcycled polyester with sealed edges for the cleanroom industry.

Texwipes introduced Revolve™ wipers, the first sustainable wipers made up of 100% upcycled polyester with sealed edges for the cleanroom industry. In June 2022, Steris expanded its product offerings with the launch of ProKlenz ALIGN. The ProKlenz ALIGN is a neutral pH detergent that can be used for cleaning process residues.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the cleanroom disinfectant market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on product (oxidizing disinfectants, non-oxidizing disinfectants, hand sanitizers) and end-use industry (hospitals/healthcare facilities, biotechnology industry, pharmaceutical industry, and medical device industry), across seven key regions of the world.

