Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,165 in the last 365 days.

Investors in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW).

Investors, who purchased Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) shares prior to March 2022 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: MPW shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 12, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (over alleged securities laws violations). The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties, that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT, that, “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Investors in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more