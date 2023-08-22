Solar Panel Automatic Cleaning Robot Market to reach $382.2 billion by 2028: Coherent Market Insights

The automated solar panel cleaning robot employs a water tank with a motorized pump, accompanied by four DC motors to facilitate movement through caterpillar wheel motion. Constructed on a metallic chassis, the robotic vehicle incorporates control circuitry managed via an RF wireless remote.

Burlingame, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar panel automatic cleaning robot market was valued at $169.3 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach $382.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2021 and 2028, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. The solar panel automatic cleaning robot market is growing on the account of increasing technological advancement in renewable energy and robotics industries. These panels are important component of solar power generation systems. Their efficiency is directly linked to their cleanliness, so it is important to clean the dust, bird droppings, and other debris that get accumulated on solar panels over time. The dirt on solar panel can reduce their efficiency and overall energy output. The manual cleaning of solar panels is time-consuming and can pose safety risks for workers. This factor is creating high demand for solar panel automatic cleaning robot, therefore fuelling market growth.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In June 2023, Sleepwalkers has launched Zero Dirt-BOLT, an automated robotic device for waterless dust removal from solar panels. The device operates without rails and is suitable for ground-mounted and rooftop/RCC installations, including fixed, seasonal tilt, and single-axis trackers.

In March 2022, ART robotics introduced HELIOS, a fully automated solar panel cleaning service composed of autonomous cleaning robots places on solar panels using drones. by cleaning them, the panels become more efficient, producing more green energy and generating more financial return.

Global solar panel automatic cleaning robot market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.3 % during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of solar panel coupled with the increasing advancement in the cleaning robotic technology.

during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of solar panel coupled with the increasing advancement in the cleaning robotic technology. On the basis of Product Type , cleaning robots segment is expected to hold a dominant position. They are designed for individual homeowners with rooftop solar installations.

, cleaning robots segment is expected to hold a dominant position. They are designed for individual homeowners with rooftop solar installations. On the basis of Application, power plants & industrial segment is expected to hold a dominant position. These robots are heavy-duty and capable of cleaning a significant number of panels efficiently.

power plants & industrial segment is expected to hold a dominant position. These robots are heavy-duty and capable of cleaning a significant number of panels efficiently. On the basis of Power Supply , battery powered segment is expected to hold a dominant position. These robots are capable of operating independently.

, battery powered segment is expected to hold a dominant position. These robots are capable of operating independently. On the basis of Solar Panel Installation Type , ground-mounted solar farms segment is expected to hold a dominant position. Cleaning robots that are designed for solar arrays installed on the ground.

, ground-mounted solar farms segment is expected to hold a dominant position. Cleaning robots that are designed for solar arrays installed on the ground. On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high adoption of solar panel in the region. It is considered to be the most important primary energy source from which electricity.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Solar Panel Automatic Cleaning Robot Market:

Increasing solar installation is a recent trend in the global market. This is attributed to the rising adoption of solar energy as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. According to the International Energy Agency, power generation from solar PV increased by a record 270 TWh in 2022, up by 26% on 2021. Solar PV accounted for 4.5% of total global electricity generation, and it remains the third largest renewable electricity technology behind hydropower and wind

Solar Panel Automatic Cleaning Robot Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 169.3 million Forecast Period: 2021 to 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028 Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017 - 2019 Forecast period 2021 - 2028

Market Drivers:

Technological advancement in robotic is expected to drive growth of the market

Key players are introducing novel robotic system for cleaning the solar panel in order to meet the growing demand. For instance, in May 2022, Skilancer Solar, a clean-tech firm, has announced the launch of an automated waterless robot for cleaning small-scale solar power plants on household rooftops. This innovation will complement their current offering, which includes an AI-powered waterless robot for cleaning large-scale industrial solar installations.

Growing awareness regarding environmental sustainability to propel market growth

Solar panel cleaning robots contribute to environmental sustainability by minimizing water usage compared to traditional cleaning methods. Thus, the water scarcity concerns in some regions have encourage the adoption of more water-efficient cleaning solutions, such as solar panel automatic cleaning robot. According to the United Nations Children's Fund, four billion people almost two thirds of the world's population, experience severe water scarcity for at least one month each year. Over two billion people live in countries where water supply is inadequate.

Market Opportunities:

Shifting inclination towards smart infrastructure to provide significant market growth opportunities

Government of various conutries are focusing on developing smart infrastructure. This is expected to hold potential market growth opportunities. For instance, India government has focused toward development of smart city which uses only renewable energy. The Diu Smart City has become the first city in India that runs on 100% renewable energy.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Solar Panel Automatic Cleaning Robot Market, By Product Type: Trackless Cleaning Robot Railed Cleaning Robot

Global Solar Panel Automatic Cleaning Robot Market, By Application: Commercial Places Power Plants & Industrial Others

Global Solar Panel Automatic Cleaning Robot Market, By Power Supply: Battery Powered Solar Powered

Global Solar Panel Automatic Cleaning Robot Market, By Power Supply: Ground Mounted Roof Tops Others

Global Solar Panel Automatic Cleaning Robot Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Trackless Cleaning Robot Railed Cleaning Robot By Application: Commercial Places Power Plants & Industrial Others By Power Supply: Battery Powered Solar Powered By Solar Panel Installation Type: Ground Mounted Roof Tops Others By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Product Type: Trackless Cleaning Robot Railed Cleaning Robot By Application: Commercial Places Power Plants & Industrial Others By Power Supply: Battery Powered Solar Powered By Solar Panel Installation Type: Ground Mounted Roof Tops Others By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: Trackless Cleaning Robot Railed Cleaning Robot By Application: Commercial Places Power Plants & Industrial Others By Power Supply: Battery Powered Solar Powered By Solar Panel Installation Type: Ground Mounted Roof Tops Others By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Product Type: Trackless Cleaning Robot Railed Cleaning Robot By Application: Commercial Places Power Plants & Industrial Others By Power Supply: Battery Powered Solar Powered By Solar Panel Installation Type: Ground Mounted Roof Tops Others By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa By Product Type: Trackless Cleaning Robot Railed Cleaning Robot By Application: Commercial Places Power Plants & Industrial Others By Power Supply: Battery Powered Solar Powered By Solar Panel Installation Type: Ground Mounted Roof Tops Others By Country/Region: GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

