Bitget EmpowerX Summit Agenda Unveils: Igniting Future of Web3 At Its 5th Anniversary Celebration

Gathering Prominent Experts from Polygon, LayerZero, and Beyond to Shape the Conversation

Victoria, Seychelles, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is set to host its first Web3 summit, Bitget EmpowerX Summit, on September 12 this year in Singapore. The highly anticipated event is part of its fifth-anniversary celebration and is expected to bring together over 30 renowned speakers and more than 1,000 attendees to discuss the future landscape of the blockchain industry, convening Esteemed Visionaries from Polygon, LayerZero, Dragonfly, Standford University, and beyond to bring insightful conversation.





Featuring illuminating keynote speeches and panel discussions centered around trending Web3 topics, Bitget EmpowerX Summit will offer unparalleled insights from global crypto and Web3 pioneers. Tim Draper, Founder of Draper Associates, and Haseeb Qureshi, Managing Partner of Dragonfly Capital, will present the keynote "Outlook for Web3 Investment," providing their expert projections for institutional adoption.

The panel "From Web2 to Web3: It's Not Just About Joining Web3, It's About Doing It Right" will include Sebastien Borget, Co-founder & COO of The Sandbox, Annabelle Huang, Managing Partner of Amber Group, Joonatan Lintala, Founder and CEO of Phaver, and TN Lee, Co-founder of Pendle Finance. They will discuss the importance of embracing Web3 and strategically preparing for its rapid growth. Mihailo Bjelic, Co-Founder of Polygon, Bryan Pellegrino, Co-founder and CEO of LayerZero, and David Tse, Professor at Standford University will also join as guest speakers for other insightful panel discussions.

"We are thrilled to host our inaugural Web3 summit during this monumental period of evolution and innovation in the industry," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "Bitget EmpowerX will facilitate pivotal conversations around AI and blockchain technology, mainstream adoption, investment strategies, and more. With our extraordinary speaker lineup and sponsors, this will be a truly exceptional event shaping the future of Web3."

Renowned media outlets including Cointelegraph, Benzinga, CryptoDaily, and Foresight News have joined the summit as media partners, while Foresight Ventures, 0xScope, IoTeX, Lucyos.ai, BabylonChain, and Bitget Wallet will be partners for the event. With its focus on community, collaboration, and impact, Bitget EmpowerX exemplifies Bitget's commitment to advancing Web3 on a global scale.

To learn more and register for the premier event, visit here .



About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with copy trading services. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, Bitget is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. The exchange seeks to inspire individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official esports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

media-at-bitget.com