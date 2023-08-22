Amethyst Gears Up for Major Sales in 4th Quarter With New Marketing Initiatives

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), in conjunction with our newly expanded CBD product offerings such as Amethyst CBD Gummy Rings, CDB massage oil, Freeze Extra Strength Pain Relief, CBD Drink Enhancer, and widening premium CBD water products, have embarked on a marketing campaign to increase product awareness.

Multiple SKUs allow for more shelf space ensuring greater visual impact, leading to more brand recognition and awareness. Marketing initiatives include the London Bridge Days Music Festival occurring October 20th, 2023 at Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Every adult ticketholder will be given an Amethyst premium CBD water beverage. In addition to Amethyst Orange Mango & Pineapple Coconut CBD Water at the London Bridge Days Music Festival, Amethyst will debut the utterly refreshing non-flavored healthy “Water Only” line containing Aloe Vera, fulvic acid, and ionic minerals.

“With Amethyst’s growing product line and marketing drive, Amethyst will be placed at strategic events that both showcase our products and more importantly, to give our customers a full sense of product viability and desirability,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, Director of the Beverage Division. “We are finalizing details of our affiliate program and ambassador program with details to be announced. We are continually increasing our sales and marketing efforts to match our incredible products and feel we’re on track for an amazing revenue march towards the close of Q4.”

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), fka Anything Technologies Media (EXMT), is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/drinkamethyst

Follow us on Instagram @ https://instagram.com/liveamethystcbd

Follow us on the Web http://liveamethystcbd.com & https://amethystbeverage.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or officially release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.