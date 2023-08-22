Quisitive Launches MazikCare Care Planner, a Leading-Edge Patient Treatment Pathing Application for Healthcare Providers

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, has announced the launch of MazikCare Care Planner, a new care treatment pathing application designed to streamline patient care coordination and improve communication between healthcare providers and patients.



Care Planner allows healthcare networks, from hospital chains to independent physician offices and care clinics, to set up treatment templates that enable care teams to treat patients in a pre-set structured format. The system automates follow-up tasks, reminders, and appointments, while also designating specific assessments based on the patient's treatment path. This uniform approach ensures that the care team can be more efficient in their patient-facing actions, minimizing back-end and follow-up work per patient, enabling healthcare providers to see and treat more patients each day.

Care Planner is a part of Quisitive’s MazikCare healthcare cloud platform and leverages Microsoft Dynamics, Azure, and Power Platform technology to provide a quick, secure, and scalable digital health solution to organizations in healthcare. This most recent launch of a new offering represents an additional use case for the powerful MazikCare suite of tools for healthcare organizations. The Company continues to listen closely to the feedback of healthcare providers and develops solutions that solve their most critical challenges by combining subject matter expertise with deep technical skills.

“Quisitive remains squarely focused on leveraging technology to solve real-world industry challenges, utilizing our capabilities and partnership with Microsoft as a basis for innovation,” said Lane Sorgen, EVP of Global Business Applications. “MazikCare Care Planner represents another step forward in transforming the healthcare industry, as our state-of-the-art application streamlines care coordination, enhances communication between patients and care providers, and leads to better patient health outcomes.”

MazikCare Care Planner is one of many Quisitive solutions that customers can access on the Microsoft Marketplace for rapid implementation, bringing solutions to healthcare organizations– and ultimately, a positive impact to patients– faster and at scale.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

