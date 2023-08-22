SELLAS Life Sciences Independent Data Monitoring Committee Recommends Galinpepimut-S REGAL Trial to Continue Without any Modifications

REGAL Interim Analysis Expected by Late 2023/Early 2024

Enrollment Expected to be Completed in Q4 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced a positive review of the ongoing Phase 3 REGAL clinical trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). The IDMC performed a routine, prespecified risk-benefit assessment of unblinded data from the study and has recommended that the trial continue without modifications. While the interim analysis is event driven per the protocol (60 events), based upon the Company’s statistical assumptions, the interim analysis is expected to occur by late 2023 or early 2024. The Company anticipates that enrollment in the study will be completed during Q4 2023. The IDMC is scheduled to meet again within Q4 2023.

“At its most recent meeting, we were pleased that the IDMC positively commented on the high level of study integrity and conduct, as well as the rate of enrollment to date. We look forward to the anticipated completion of enrollment in Q4, as well as the subsequent interim analysis, both significant milestones for our GPS development program,” said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS.

REGAL is a Phase 3 open-label registrational clinical trial for GPS in AML patients who have achieved complete remission following second-line salvage therapy (CR2 patients). The primary endpoint is overall survival. The IDMC is an independent group of medical, scientific and biostatistics experts who are responsible for reviewing and evaluating patient safety and efficacy data for REGAL, and for monitoring quality and overall conduct to ensure the validity, scientific and clinical merits of the study. The IDMC charter provides for periodic reviews for safety, efficacy, and futility in addition to the interim and final analyses.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (formerly GFH009), a small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend,” or “continue” and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the GPS clinical development program. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties with oncology product development and clinical success thereof, the uncertainty of regulatory approval, and other risks and uncertainties affecting SELLAS and its development programs as set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in SELLAS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2023 and in its other SEC filings. Other risks and uncertainties of which SELLAS is not currently aware may also affect SELLAS’ forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. SELLAS undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

Investor Contact

Bruce Mackle

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

SELLAS@lifesciadvisors.com