Newsweek Names Six Recovery Centers of America Facilities Among ‘America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers’ for 2023

King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today announced that six of its inpatient treatment facilities were named to Newsweek Magazine’s 2023 ranking of “America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers.” The fourth-annual list honors the facilities that lead their respective communities for quality of service, reputation and accreditation.

Both Maryland-based centers – RCA at Bracebridge Hall and RCA Capital Region – were among the honorees, as were two Massachusetts-based centers in Danvers and Westminster, RCA at Indianapolis, and RCA at St. Charles (Illinois), the latter of which was named to Newsweek’s list for the first time this year. Of special note, RCA at Danvers placed first in Massachusetts, covering the New England region, and 16th overall in the nation.

“Recovery Centers of America is exceedingly proud of the work we do at all our treatment facilities to save lives, and we are honored to once again be recognized by Newsweek as a leader in our industry,” said RCA Chief Executive Officer Brett Cohen. “The disease of addiction is an ongoing concern in every community. We remain focused on saving lives every day through evidence-based, individualized treatment to confront this crisis and support our patients’ physical and emotional needs.”

The Newsweek rankings honor the leading 360 addiction treatment centers in the U.S., based on a national online survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals in the addiction treatment industry and accreditation data provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

With 11 inpatient facilities across seven states, RCA uses cutting-edge treatment technology in unison with holistic step-based recovery modalities and safe, supportive community environments.

Each patient’s journey to recovery, and needs along the way, are unique. RCA offers all levels of care including medically-monitored detox, inpatient care, outpatient care with in-person and telehealth options, and outpatient care inclusive of medications for addiction treatment.

If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and co-occuring mental health conditions. RCA has 10 inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland; Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, New Jersey; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago); and Indianapolis. An 11th center, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is scheduled to open in early fall 2023. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities. Patients can obtain care by calling 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. For the fourth year, RCA is recognized as having multiple sites atop Newsweek’s America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence.

